Liquidware Announces Flexapp Integration With App Attach In Microsoft Azure Virtual Desktop

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) FlexApp and App attach enable dynamic app delivery and simplifies base image management, offering a modern alternative to legacy app delivery methods.

- Scott Manchester, Vice President at MicrosoftCHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Liquidware, a leader in digital workspace management solutions, is proud to announce that FlexAppTM now integrates with App attach in Microsoft Azure Virtual Desktop. With FlexApp, Liquidware delivers an innovative and adaptable solution for dynamically attaching applications.Liquidware has closely collaborated with Microsoft to ensure that FlexApp integrates seamlessly with the Azure Virtual Desktop control plane through App attach in Azure Virtual Desktop, enabling administrators to efficiently package, manage, and assign applications.Packaged applications instantly appear in the Azure Virtual Desktop management console for rapid deployment to users or groups. FlexApp also boasts a long list of industry firsts, including PackageOnceTM, integrated OAuth, fully automated packaging options, and extensive integrations with third-party solutions.Key Benefits of FlexApp for App attach in Azure Virtual Desktop. Streamlined Base Image Management: FlexApp and App attach in Azure Virtual Desktop eliminate the need for large base images by dynamically attaching applications, significantly reducing storage needs and simplifying IT workflows.. Seamless Updates: Applications can be updated centrally without reinstalling, ensuring minimal disruption for users.. Direct Azure Virtual Desktop Integration: FlexApp packages appear within the same workflows as App attach packages and are managed and assigned in the same way. Administrators can use existing scripts and standard operating procedures to manage FlexApp just like App attach, ensuring a consistent and efficient deployment experience..Cost Savings: FlexApp reduces operational costs by minimizing the number of base images and enabling flexible, scalable application delivery.. Enhanced Security: Integration with Microsoft Entra ID and OAuth ensures virtually any Windows app can quickly become secure and accessible as a FlexApp, supporting Zero Trust principles..Micro-Isolation for App-V Use Cases: FlexApp's Micro-Isolation technology also covers several use cases that were traditionally handled by App-V, ensuring smoother application compatibility and conflict prevention across environments.Jason E. Smith, VP, Alliances and Product Marketing at Liquidware, added:"FlexApp's seamless integration with App attach in Azure Virtual Desktop empowers organizations to manage applications without adding complexity for end users. FlexApp helps customers achieve increased compatibility for attached apps. Our technology delivers apps that feel native while reducing IT overhead, making it a game-changer for IT teams and end users alike."Scott Manchester, Vice President of Windows 365 and Azure Virtual Desktop at Microsoft, said:"Liquidware's FlexApp solution aligns perfectly with our vision for App attach. By offering dynamic, easy-to-manage application delivery, FlexApp simplifies the user experience on Microsoft Azure Virtual Desktop, while allowing organizations to reduce costs and boost productivity."FlexApp Innovations. Micro-Isolation: FlexApp's Micro-Isolation technology isolates application dependencies, increasing compatibility and preventing conflicts between apps.. Seamless End-User Experience: FlexApp requires no additional players in the user's workflow, making applications feel and function like native installs with no extra steps.. Packaging Automation Framework: FlexApp's automation dramatically reduces the time required to package and deploy applications, streamlining large-scale deployments.See FlexApp in Action at Microsoft Ignite 2024Later this month, FlexApp v6.8.7, with the new App attach integration, is planned for general availability. Liquidware will also demonstrate FlexApp and its integration with Azure Virtual Desktop at Microsoft Ignite 2024 in Chicago. Visit us at booth #309 to see how FlexApp can transform your application management.For more information on Liquidware FlexApp and its integration with Azure Virtual Desktop, visit Liquidware's website .About LiquidwareLiquidware solutions Go Beyond Digital Employee Experience (DEX) by providing digital workspace solutions to more comprehensively manage end user computing for enterprises. The company's solutions cover four key areas – managing, delivering, monitoring, and controlling digital workspaces across physical, virtual, DaaS, or in the cloud. Globally, numerous enterprises leverage Liquidware's offerings to significantly reduce the time and effort involved in digital workspace management, while also enhancing security, flexibility, and scalability. Supported platforms include Microsoft physical, Azure Virtual Desktop (AVD), Windows 365, Citrix®, Omnissa® Horizon, Amazon® WorkSpaces, and Dizzion® Frame. Liquidware products are available through a global network of partners. For more information, visit or follow on LinkedIn .

