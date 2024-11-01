SUBARU OF AMERICA REPORTS OCTOBER SALES INCREASE



27 consecutive months of yearly month-over-month growth

Year-to-date sales up 5.2 percent Best-ever October for Crosstrek

CAMDEN, N.J., Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Subaru of America, (SOA) today reported 54,552 vehicle sales for October 2024, an increase of 1.5 percent compared with October 2023 (53,772). SOA also reported year-to-date sales of 548,164, a 5.2 percent increase compared with the same period in 2023.

"Subaru retailers stepped up to meet the needs of customers as they always do, being More Than a Car Dealer..."

Subaru of America today reported 54,552 vehicle sales for October 2024, an increase of 1.5 percent compared with October 2023 (53,772). Subaru also reported year-to-date sales of 548,164, a 5.2 percent increase compared with the same period in 2023. Crosstrek achieved its best October ever with 15,928 vehicles sold, a 15.7 percent increase compared to October 2023. Outback was the second-highest selling carline with 13,549 vehicles sold, and Forester sales increased to 13,431 vehicles sold.

Jeff Walters, President and Chief Operating Officer,

Subaru

of America, Inc.:

"October was a notable month for our retailers, partners, and the entire Subaru family. We achieved twenty-seven consecutive months of sales increases, helped thousands of shelter pets find homes through Subaru Loves Pets® events, responded to hurricane recovery needs, and celebrated significant race wins with the Subaru Motorsports USA team. These collective efforts are what inspire us to be More Than a Car Company®, pushing our commitment forward as a team."

Crosstrek achieved its best October ever with 15,928 vehicles sold, a 15.7 percent increase compared to October 2023. Outback was the second-highest selling carline in October with 13,549 vehicles sold, and Forester sales increased to 13,431 vehicles sold as production continues to reach full capacity.

Troy Poston, Senior Vice President of Sales,

Subaru

of America, Inc.: "Subaru retailers stepped up to meet the needs of customers as they always do, being More Than a Car Dealer to deliver vehicles with the quality, safety and reliability that builds lifelong relationships. With a strong vehicle lineup and the ability to find the right match for any driver's needs, we're looking forward to seeing this success continue into the holiday season."