If you applied for employment with Chestnut Hill Hospital, LLC during the time from October 1, 2017, to September 30, 2020, and your employment application asked about your criminal conviction history, A Class Action Settlement May Affect Your Rights.

The Philadelphia County Court of Common Pleas authorized this notice. This is not a solicitation from a lawyer.

Chestnut Hill Hospital, LLC and Tower Health have agreed to settle a class action lawsuit brought against them by Plaintiff Erica Pugh who alleges, among other things, that the Tower-Related Defendants utilized an online employment application that unlawfully asked certain job applicants who applied for employment with Chestnut Hill Hospital, LLC the following question during the time period from October 1, 2017 to September 30, 2020: "Have you been convicted of a felony or misdemeanor in the last 7 years?" The Plaintiff alleges that this question violated the Philadelphia Ban the Box Law. The operative Ninth Amended Complaint is available at .



What does the Settlement provide?

If the Settlement is approved and becomes final, each member of the Settlement Class who submits a valid Claim by the deadline will receive a cash payment in the amount of $400 (the "Settlement Payment"). You must file a Claim to receive a Settlement Payment .

Am I eligible to receive a payment from the Settlement?

You may be eligible to receive a payment if you applied for employment with Chestnut Hill Hospital, LLC during the time period from October 1, 2017 to September 30, 2020, and whose employment application contained the question "Have you been convicted of a felony or misdemeanor in the last 7 years?" on an online job application.

To learn more about the settlement, visit

.



How do I get a payment from the Settlement?

You must file a Claim Form by no later than February 3, 2025, to receive a Settlement Payment. You can file a Claim Form online at

by no later than February 3, 2025.

In the alternative, you can download and print a Claim Form at , fill it out, and submit it by mail postmarked no later than February 3, 2025, to Tower Health Class Action Settlement, Attn: Claim Forms, 1650 Arch Street, Suite 2210, Philadelphia, PA 19103.

Alternatively, you can complete the tear-off "Claim Form for a Settlement Payment" that was attached to the Short Form Notice mailed to your home and mail it back to the Settlement Administrator no later than February 3, 2025.

What are my rights?

If you are a Class member and do nothing, you will be bound by the Settlement and will give up any right to sue Chestnut Hill Hospital, LLC and Tower Health in a separate lawsuit related to the legal claims in this lawsuit. If you want to keep your right to separately sue the Tower Health related defendants, you must exclude yourself from the Settlement by December 6, 2024. If you do not exclude yourself, you may object to the Settlement and/or ask for permission to appear and speak at the Fairness Hearing but only if you do so by December 6, 2024 . Complete information is available at .



The Court's hearing.

The Court has scheduled a Fairness Hearing in this case for February 25, 2025, 10:00 a.m., via Zoom at

, to consider: whether to approve the Settlement, Service Awards, attorneys' fees and expenses, as well as any objections. You or your attorney may attend and ask to appear at the Fairness Hearing, but you are not required to do so. The hearing is being held remotely, so please check the Settlement Website for those details.

Please check

for updates as to the location of the hearing.

This notice is only a summary. For more information, including the full Notice and Settlement Agreement, visit , email [email protected] , or call 1-866-773-3980.

