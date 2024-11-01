Joanne Shaw Taylor's Unveils New Depths With Latest Single 'Who's Gonna Love Me Now?'

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The deeply personal track reflects on loss, memory, and healing as the latest release from her highly anticipated album produced by Kevin Shirley.

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Blues-rock guitarist and singer-songwriter Joanne Shaw Taylor has just unveiled her latest single,“Who's Gonna Love Me Now?” available on all major streaming platforms. Known for her powerful blend of emotive lyrics and soulful guitar work, Joanne's new release delves into the complex emotions surrounding grief, love, and moving forward. Written from a deeply personal place, the song reflects on recent experiences with family loss, drawing her back to the memories of her mother's passing and the initial shock and heartache that accompanied it. Stream“Who's Gonna Love Me Now?” HERE . WATCH the official music video now.“This song was a way for me to process some of the emotions I've been feeling,” Joanne explains.“At the start of this year, I lost another family member, which brought me back to those early, raw days of grief after losing my mom. Writing 'Who's Gonna Love Me Now?' has been part of my journey in working through that pain and moving forward.”With haunting lyrics like“I've called your name in every room in this house / Until my tears dried up and my breath gave out,” the track captures the anguish of unresolved goodbyes and the search for peace. Joanne's powerful vocal delivery, memorizing guitar playing and introspective songwriting are complemented by Kevin Shirley's masterful production, blending contemporary blues elements with a timeless, soulful resonance.“Who's Gonna Love Me Now?” follows Joanne's previous single“All The Things I Said,” a reflective look back at past relationships,“Hold Of My Heart” as well as her celebrated cover of“Black & Gold,” showcasing her versatility and dedication to exploring new musical territory. Praised by industry icons like Stevie Wonder and Annie Lennox, Joanne's growing catalog continues to solidify her reputation as one of today's leading voices in blues-rock and beyond.Currently, amid her U.S.“Heavy Soul” tour, Joanne brings her soulful performances to audiences across the country. Fans have the opportunity to experience her new material live alongside highlights from her celebrated album Heavy Soul and fan favorites. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit .“The Heavy Soul” U.S. TourNovember 1 - Spokane, WA - Bing Crosby TheaterNovember 2 - Beaverton, OR - Patricia Reser Center for the ArtsNovember 4 - Seattle, WA - Neptune TheatreNovember 6 - Menlo Park, CA - The Guild TheatreNovember 7 - Sacramento, CA - Crest TheatreNovember 8 - Napa, CA - Uptown TheatreNovember 10 - Montclair, CA - The Canyon MontclairNovember 13 - Cerritos, CA - The Cerritos CenterNovember 14 - Phoenix, AZ - Celebrity TheatreNovember 17 - Oklahoma City, OK - Tower TheatreNovember 19 - Austin, TX - ACL Live at The Moody TheaterNovember 20 - San Antonio, TX - Empire TheatreNovember 22 - Arlington, TX - Arlington Music HallNovember 23 - Houston, TX - The Heights TheaterNovember 24 - Baton Rouge, LA - Manship TheatreKEEPING THE BLUES ALIVE AT SEAMarch 21-26, 2025 - Miami, FL - Keeping The Blues Alive at Sea X2025 US SPRING TOURMarch 28 Portland, ME AuraMarch 29 Cranston, RI The Historic Park Theatre & Event CenterMarch 30 New York, NY Sony HallApril 1Easton, PAState TheatreApril 2Ridgefield, CTRidgefield PlayhouseApril 4 Washington, DCThe Hamilton LiveApril 5Port WashingtonLandmark on Main StreetApril 6Wilmington, DEThe Baby GrandApril 8Roanoke, VAJefferson CenterApril 9Knoxville, TNBijou TheaterApril 11Jacksonville, FLFIVEApril 13 Tampa, FL Tampa Bay Blues FestivalApril 14Pensacola, FLSaenger TheatreApril 15Jackson, MSDuling HallApril 17Cincinnati, OHMemorial HallApril 18Kalamazoo, MIKalamazoo State TheatreFor more information on Joanne Shaw Taylor, please contact Jon Bleicher at Prospect PR [..., 973.330.1711

