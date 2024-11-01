NYC Second Chance Rescue Holds Drag, Wags & Whiskers Charity Brunch

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Kate McEntee, Bob Harper, Dylan Lauren, Don Lemon, Lisa Blanco and dog Sadler (Photo Credit: Jason Howard)

Thomas Canestraro, Lisa Blanco, Mistr ambassador, Don Lemon with sponge cake, Mistr ambassador Rachel Donohue (Photo Credit: Jason Howard)

Dave Mizzoni, Thomas Doherty, Bianca Milov, Stephen Simbari, Daniel Lee, Dr. Dan Belkin (Photo Credit: Jason Howard)

Atmosphere (Photo Credit: Jason Howard)

Honoring Don Lemon and Featuring Performances by Amanda Tori Meating, Chicky Gorgina, Skye Walker and Special Guest Bob Harper

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- NYC Second Chance Rescue founded by Jennifer Brooks and Lisa Blanco held their Drag, Wags & Whiskers charity brunch at Common Ground New York City. The event honored the animal advocacy of media star Don Lemon, hosted by Amanda Tori Meating and featured performances by Chicky Gorgina and Skye Walker with Special Guest Bob Harper.Notable Attendees included: Don Lemon, Amanda Tori Meating, Chicky Gorgina, Skye Walker, Bob Harper, Lisa Blanco, Kate McEntee, Thomas Doherty, Thomas Canestraro, Dylan Lauren, Jennifer Parker, Dr. Dan Belkin, Joe Roy, Orfeh, Rachel Donohue, Rob Cadiz, and Victor Granados.The organization extends a huge thank you to our Sponsors: Mister, Joe Roy, Electric Body Fitness, Movtady Law Office, My Project Kit, Bongiorni Brand Management, Bella Magazine, and Common Ground.About NYC Second Chance Rescue:NYC Second Chance Rescue is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that was founded in 2009. With the generous contributions of their dedicated community of donors and supporters, they have successfully saved over 15,000 lives from an unimaginable fate. The primary focus of NYC Second Chance Rescue is on large breed dogs and animals in need of critical, life-saving care, as these two categories represent the majority of euthanasias in the United States.Nine out of ten animals that enter NYC Second Chance Rescue were initially slated for euthanasia at municipal shelters. Through their foster care system and brick-and-mortar shelter, they provide comprehensive medical care and a nurturing, secure sanctuary for all pets.To adopt, foster, donate or volunteer visit . save lives and join our team!I: @nycscr | F: SecondChanceRescueNycDogs | X / T: @nycscr

