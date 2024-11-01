Samsung Catches Up In A.I. Memory Chip Race

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) has made a significant leap in the development of high-bandwidth memory (HBM) chips for artificial intelligence.



This advancement comes after a period of setbacks that allowed competitors to gain ground. The company's progress reflects the intense competition in the AI chip market.



The demand for high-performance computing chips has surged due to the AI boom. These chips are essential for training and operating generative AI models like ChatGPT.



The HBM is expected to grow rapidly, reaching $8.9 billion by 2028. Samsung's rivals, SK Hynix and Micron Technology, had previously taken the lead in HBM development.



SK Hynix became the primary HBM supplier for NVIDIA, the dominant player in AI chips. This shift in market dynamics led to a 25% drop in Samsung's stock price in 2023.







However, Samsung has now completed a major milestone in qualifying its HBM3E chips for a key customer. The company expects HBM3E to make up half of its memory chip revenue in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Samsung's Semiconductor Performance

This marks a significant increase from just over 10% in the previous quarter. Samsung's HBM3E chips offer impressive technical specifications.



They can process up to 1.15 terabytes of data per second. The chip stack can include up to 12 DRAM dies, providing 36GB of capacity. These advancements could help ease supply constraints in the HBM market.



Despite challenges in its semiconductor division, Samsung reported strong financial results. The company's net profit rose 73% year-over-year to $7.32 billion in the third quarter of 2023.



Revenue also increased by 17% to $57.4 billion during the same period. Looking ahead, Samsung faces both opportunities and challenges. The company is developing its 4nm process for next-generation HBM chips.



Mass production is set to begin in 2024. However, Samsung must also contend with lower-cost memory chips from Chinese manufacturers flooding the market.



The A chip market remains highly competitive. Memory suppliers are racing to meet the growing demand from cloud service providers and enterprises.



Samsung's progress in HBM3E development is crucial for maintaining its position in the memory chip market. This story highlights the rapid pace of innovation in the tech industry.



It also underscores the importance of adaptability and perseverance in a highly competitive market. As AI continues to drive demand for high-performance computing, the race for technological supremacy intensifies.

MENAFN01112024007421016031ID1108841592