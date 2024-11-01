Diversify Advisor Network Brings On An Additional $215M In October

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

SANDY, Utah, Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Diversify Advisor ("Diversify") is pleased to announce the addition of two advisor teams during the month of October: Michael McHugh and Griffin Wealth Partners ("Griffin").

Mike McHugh joins Diversify from Robert W. Baird with over 26 years of experience. He has over $115 million in assets under management and operates out of Cave Creek, AZ.

"I've been in this business a long time," said McHugh. "I wanted to make sure this would be my final destination, and I couldn't be more excited about this partnership with Diversify."

Griffin, located in Florida and New York, joins Diversify from B. Riley. The team is led by Nick Tarulli, Joe Finnerty, and Pat King and focuses on comprehensive planning strategies. They oversee more than $100 million in assets.

"We chose to join Diversify because we wanted a partner that values autonomy, provides the scale necessary for growth, and operates independently of private equity influence," said Nick Tarulli.

"We are thrilled to welcome Mike and Griffin to Diversify's independent platform (Diversify Advisory Services)," said Jina Horton, VP of Business Development at Diversify. "The addition of these teams reflects Diversify's ongoing commitment to fostering its unique culture through a selective recruiting process. Each team brings a distinct perspective and will undoubtedly add tremendous value to the Diversify network."

Diversify oversees $8.5 billion in assets and is recognized for their unique multi-affiliation partnership model. Diversify Wealth Management is a W-2 affiliation-model RIA referred to as the Partner Platform. Diversify Advisory Services operates as a 1099 independent-affiliation RIA platform, while DFPG Investments serves as a full-service independent broker-dealer. "This firm was built by, and is run by advisors," said Ryan Smith, CEO of Diversify. "A clear path of succession is a must for advisors, and we've solved for every step of an advisor's journey."

About Diversify Advisor Network

Diversify Advisor Network is a privately held, full-service independent wealth management firm founded by seasoned advisors and industry leaders. The firm has developed institutional-grade resources, complemented by the personal attention and support that defines a true partnership. Investment advisory services are offered through Diversify Advisory Services, LLC (DAS) and Diversify Wealth Management, LLC, (DWM). Securities are offered through DFPG Investments, LLC, member

FINRA / SIPC .

For more information about Diversify Advisor Network, visit .

Jina Horton

Diversify Advisor Network

[email protected]

SOURCE Diversify Advisor Network

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED