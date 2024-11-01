Knobēz Introduces Festive, Clutter-Free Cabinet Knob Covers Just In Time For The Holiday Season

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Knobēz, a local decor brand founded by former educator Morgan Uhl, is transforming holiday decorating with its unique, festive cabinet knob covers. Launched with the upcoming holiday season in mind, Knobēz provides an innovative approach to home decor, allowing to add holiday charm without overwhelming their spaces.



“Each year, I would go room by room decorating my home for the holidays, focusing on a specific area to uplevel,” Morgan explains.“When it came time for Christmas, I looked around my kitchen and wanted something that wouldn't clutter the space. I wanted a solution that allowed me to be festive but not overwhelming. That's how the idea for Knobēz was born.”



Knobēz are decorative cabinet knob covers designed to easily grip over existing hardware, instantly transforming ordinary cabinet knobs into stylish, festive decor for each holiday throughout the year. With a variety of designs, including the cheerful Red Peppermint pattern, Knobēz allows you to customize spaces for any occasion in a minimalist yet impactful way.



After launching her Red Peppermint Knobēz Collection, Morgan successfully scaled her business to six figures in just two months, all while garnering over 15 million views across social media platforms.“I'm incredibly thankful for this journey and the support from our community,” Morgan shares.“Being able to spread my minimalist approach to holiday decor feels like a dream come true. It's about making beautiful spaces without the stress of clutter.”



Morgan, a former educator, emphasizes how her career prepared her for the challenges of entrepreneurship.“Teaching has given me invaluable skills in communication, creativity, and resilience, which have all been essential in navigating the transition to business ownership,” she shares.“I still have the opportunity to impact people every day through my work, and as Knobēz continues to grow, I hope to inspire others to pursue their own inventive ideas and dreams.”



As the holidays approach, the brand invites media and influencers to explore its offerings and experience the joy of decorating with Knobēz.



About Knobēz: Knobēz, the decorative cabinet knob covers that grip over your existing hardware to add a clutter free decoration in a matter of seconds! For more information about Knobēz and its innovative products, visit .

