Acrisure Arena Adds To Accessibility Measures, Becomes A Certified Autism Centertm

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

By completing the CAC process, Acrisure Arena joins a larger effort spearheaded by Visit Greater Palm Springs to become a Certified Autism DestinationTM.

- John Page, senior vice president of Acrisure Arena

PALM DESERT, CA, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Dedicated to accessibility and inclusion, Acrisure Arena receives the Certified Autism CenterTM (CAC) designation from the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES). This designation is awarded to organizations that have completed autism training and certification to better understand, serve, and accommodate autistic individuals and their families.

“As a Certified Autism CenterTM, we've implemented various programs and tools to make Acrisure Arena a more comfortable and enjoyable space for guests with autism and sensory sensitivities,” says MacKenzie Juday, director of guest experience.“Our goal is to provide exceptional experiences for all guests, and we're excited to take this step forward in enhancing accessibility and inclusion within our venue.”

In addition to the training and certification, Acrisure Arena offers additional accommodations to enhance guest experience, such as:

1. Sensory Kits: designed for sensory-seeking adults and children that include fidget toys, sunglasses, and noise-canceling headphones.

2. Feelings Flashcards: featuring words and photos to express different emotions.

3. Quiet Areas: dedicated areas in the arena that are away from the bright lights and loud noises.

“We're proud to announce that Acrisure Arena is now a Certified Autism CenterTM,” says John Page, senior vice president of Acrisure Arena and the Coachella Valley Firebirds.“This important designation aligns with our mission to ensure that every guest, regardless of their needs, feels welcomed and supported. By working with IBCCES, we're taking meaningful steps to create a more inclusive and accessible environment for individuals with autism and sensory sensitivities, ensuring that Acrisure Arena is a place for all to enjoy."

By completing the CAC process, Acrisure Arena becomes part of a broader initiative led by Visit Greater Palm Springs to attain the Certified Autism DestinationTM (CAD) designation. This certification ensures that visitors have various trained and certified options for entertainment, recreation, attractions, and hospitality and lodging while in the area.

“We are proud to recognize Acrisure Arena as a Certified Autism CenterTM,” says Myron Pincomb, IBCCES board chairman.“Their commitment to inclusivity goes beyond the certification process with implementing additional sensory accommodations, and we are excited to see the positive impact it will have on the autism community.”

Since 2001, IBCCES has been the leader in autism, neurodiversity, and cognitive disorder training and certification for healthcare, education, and corporate professionals around the globe. IBCCES created programs for a variety of industries so staff would be more knowledgeable and other accommodations could be offered to this growing, but underserved, part of the community. IBCCES is the only credentialing board offering these types of programs, which include training from subject matter experts and autistic self-advocates, as well as long-term support, continuous learning, and more.

IBCCES also created AutismTravel, a free online resource for parents that lists certified locations and professionals. Each organization listed on the site has met Certified Autism CenterTM (CAC) requirements.



###

About Acrisure Arena

America's hottest music festival destination finally has the world-class arena it deserves. Opened December 14, 2022, the Acrisure Arena provides the greater Palm Springs area of Southern California with a premiere 11,000+ capacity venue to host the biggest artists and acts on the planet. Designed specifically for hockey and concerts, the new arena provides top-tier hospitality, artist amenities, and all of the benefits of a modern music and sports venue. In addition, the facility will serve as the new home of the American Hockey League affiliate of the Seattle Kraken, the Coachella Valley Firebirds.

The Acrisure Arena is a $300+ million project that is being 100% privately funded through outstanding partners Oak View Group, Seattle Kraken, and Live Nation. Learn more at AcrisureArena and follow Acrisure Arena on Facebook, Instagram, X, and LinkedIn.

About IBCCES

Committed to providing The Global Standard for Training and Certification in The Field of Cognitive Disorders – IBCCES provides a series of certifications that empower professionals to be leaders in their field and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. These programs are recognized around the world as the leading benchmark for training and certification in the areas of autism and other cognitive disorders.

Meredith Tekin

IBCCES

+1 904-508-0135

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.