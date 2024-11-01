عربي


Kuwait Fire Force Urges Caution Due To Unstable Weather

11/1/2024 7:09:01 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 1 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Fire Force (KFF) called on people to take caution due to the current unstable weather conditions in the country.
In a press statement on Friday, the force called on citizens and expats to immediately call 112 emergency hotline should they need any help. (end)
