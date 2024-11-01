Kuwait Fire Force Urges Caution Due To Unstable Weather

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 1 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Fire Force (KFF) called on people to take caution due to the current unstable weather conditions in the country. In a press statement on Friday, the force called on citizens and expats to immediately call 112 emergency hotline should they need any help. (end) ahk

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.