Ukraine Condemns N. Korea's Missile Launch, Calls For Immediate Action

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's of Foreign Affairs has strongly condemned North Korea's latest launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on October 31.

This is according to the statement released by the MFA of Ukraine, Ukrinform reports.

“This is another irresponsible provocation which undermines peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula and globally,” the statement reads.

The ministry also highlighted North Korea's growing support for Russia, providing not only artillery and ballistic missiles but also deploying to aid Russia's actions in Ukraine.

8,N.inbein

This missile test, which reached an unprecedented altitude compared to previous launches, demonstrates North Korea's progress in missile technology. The ministry expressed grave concern over the deepening military cooperation between Russia and North Korea, emphasizing the urgent need for a decisive global response.

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry called on its international partners to take immediate action, suggesting measures such as increasing sanctions against Moscow and Pyongyang and bolstering Ukraine's defense capabilities as outlined in President Volodymyr Zelensky's Victory Plan.

As reported earlier, North Korea has recently announced the successful test of its new solid-fuel ICBM, the Hwasong-19, which is reportedly capable of carrying a nuclear warhead to the mainland United States.