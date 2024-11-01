Finance Minister Meets UK Secretary Of State For Business And Trade

Minister of Finance H E Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari met yesterday with Secretary of State for Business and Trade in the UK, H E Jonathan Raynolds, who is visiting Qatar. Seperately, Al Kuwari also met with the UN Deputy Secretary-General H E Amina Mohammed. The meeting discussed the cooperation relations in addition to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.