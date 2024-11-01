AP Dhillon Home Shooting News: One Held In Canada, Another 'Escaped To India'. - All You Need To Know

(MENAFN- Live Mint) In connection to a shooting incident near Punjabi AP Dhillon 's residence in Colwood, British Columbia, the Canadian have arrested a 25-year-old man, Abjeet Kingra from Winnipeg

Kingra faces charges for firing a weapon with intent and for arson after gunshots were fired and two were set ablaze on September 30, a CBC News report said

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) stated that Kingra was apprehended in Ontario and is due in court on Friday.

Police, meanwhile, believe 23-year-old suspect named Vikram Sharma has escaped to India.

An arrest warrant has been issued for him on related charges, and the police have shared his details to aid in his identification, as no photograph is available.

I'm safe. My people are safe: Dhillon after shooting incident

The shooting took place in September, soon after Dhillon featured with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan in the music video of his song "Old Money". Shots were also fired outside Khan's Mumbai apartment in April and the actor has told police that he believes the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was responsible for the same.

According to media reports, a purported post from Rohit Godara, a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, has taken responsibility for the incident.





Later he posted, "I'm safe. My people are safe. Thank you to everyone who reached out. Your support means everything. Peace and love to all."

Dhillon is a rising global star in the hip-hop scene with songs such as "Brown Munde", "Excuses" and "Summer High".

The 31-year-old musician, whose real name is Amritpal Singh Dhillon, moved from Gurdaspur to Canada in 2015 for his post-graduation course in Business Administration and Management.

Last year, Prime Video released a documentary series titled "AP Dhillon: First of A Kind" on his journey.