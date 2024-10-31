Silicon Valley Hair Institute Announces Newly Updated Content On ARTAS® Robotic Hair Transplantation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Silicon Valley Hair Institute has updated its content on robotic hair transplants.

- Dr. Miguel CanalesSAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Silicon Valley Hair Institute is pleased to announce updated content on ARTAS ® hair transplant . This update offers patients comprehensive and easy access to information regarding the ARTAS® procedure, with newly added blog posts, redesigned landing pages, and optimized advertising. The Silicon Valley Hair Institute utilizes ARTAS® robotic technology as guided by Dr. Miguel Canales, one of the leading experts globally on ARTAS® hair loss treatment and restoration.Dr. Miguel Canales, founder of Silicon Valley Hair Institute, stated, "ARTAS® is an unbelievably effective technology for hair transplant accuracy and efficacy. This AI- and 3D treatment plan-driven robotic system gives every patient tailored, natural-looking results. We are excited to announce expanded information available on our website to educate people about this next-level hair transplant technology."Here is background on this release. The ARTAS® Robotic System uses artificial intelligence, precision robotics and 3D software to perform highly accurate yet minimally invasive hair transplants. Through the use of advanced robotics, ARTAS® boasts an ability to harvest follicular units without incurring a visible linear scar, which provides for a fast and comfortable recovery generally. Dr. Canales brings this robotic hair transplant technology via his office at Foster City and is currently serving patients throughout the Bay Area including San Francisco, San Jose, Oakland and Palo Alto. More detailed information can be found at the newly updated ARTAS page at . In addition, the company is announcing new blog posts digging into the details of ARTAS hair transplant at .Here is a summary of some of the newly announced blog posts. In“Tech Meets Healthcare: Innovation in the Bay Area & Who Is Leading It,” the new content digs deep into how Silicon Valley's tech legacy has changed the healthcare space. Using the latest in ARTAS robotic technology, the Silicon Valley Hair Institute shows that precision-guided hair restoration is raising the bar for individualized outcomes in hair transplants. Combined with the ARTAS system's adaptive robot-assisted, AI-technology and Dr. Canales' experience, patients can choose a minimally-invasive way to achieve natural-looking results without linear scarring.Other new posts delve into the unique journey of hair loss patients & how seasonal factors can impact when a patient gets a transplant.“Private About Hair Loss, or More Open,” discusses the private, individualized experience available at the clinic for those who are seeking confidentiality. These posts, along with others on the subject, help Bay Area patients understand the benefits of ARTAS technology and support patients in selecting which hair restoration style and timing best meets their needs.In addition, the company's sister website at features Silicon Valley Aesthetic Dermatology, which informs patients how skin care treatments may go hand-in-hand with hair restoration procedures for the rejuvenated patient. In addition to healthier skin, better hair restoration can really add to the way someone looks so this is also a great combination for people who want overall aesthetic improvement. In both situations, potential patients are encouraged to reach out for a free consultation on their hair transplant and skincare needs.ABOUT SILICON VALLEY HAIR INSTITUTESilicon Valley Hair Institute, under top-rated California hair transplant surgeon Dr. Miguel Canales's leadership, is one of the best robotic hair transplant clinics in the San Francisco Bay Area. Dr. Canales provides both the FUT (Follicular Unit Transplant) and FUE hair transplant (Follicular Unit Extraction) procedures. The Silicon Valley Hair Institute specializes in hair loss and restoration needs in San Francisco, San Jose, and the Silicon Valley Peninsula (Sunnyvale, Mountain View, Palo Alto, Los Altos, Menlo Park, Atherton, Redwood City, and beyond).

