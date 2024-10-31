(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Chadian has initiated Operation Haskanite in response to a deadly attack on a military base. struck the Barkaram island garrison on October 27, 2024.



The assault resulted in the deaths of approximately 40 Chadian soldiers. President Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno visited the site shortly after the attack. He then ordered the launch of Operation Haskanite to pursue the attackers.



The Lake Chad region has long been a hotbed of insurgent activity. Boko Haram and its offshoot, the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), operate in the area.



These groups have caused significant instability in the region for over a decade. Their activities have led to the displacement of over 220,000 people in Chad's Lake Chad province alone.



Operation Haskanite aims to track down and neutralize the militants responsible for the recent attack. The Chadian military has deployed both air and ground forces for this purpose.







President Deby personally oversees the operation from the Lake Chad area. This hands-on approach reflects the government's determination to address the security threat.

Overview of the Recent Attack on Barkaram Island

The attack on Barkaram Island echoes a similar incident from March 2020. At that time, Boko Haram fighters killed around 100 Chadian soldiers in Bohoma.



That attack prompted then-President Idriss Deby Itno to launch "Operation Bohoma's Wrath" against the jihadists. The current operation follows a similar pattern of swift military response to insurgent attacks.



Chad's role in regional security extends beyond its borders. The country participates in the Multinational Joint Task Force. This coalition aims to combat armed groups in the Lake Chad Basin.



However, the persistence of attacks highlights the challenges faced by regional governments. Militant groups often regroup after military operations, necessitating sustained efforts.



The situation in Chad has broader implications for the Sahel region. Recent coups in neighboring countries have cited the inability to tackle Islamist militants as justification.



Chad's stability amid these regional upheavals makes it a key Western ally. At the same time, the country has been strengthening ties with Russia.



This shift has caused concern for traditional partners like France and the United States. As Operation Haskanite unfolds, its success will be crucial for regional stability.



The operation faces significant challenges due to the terrain of Lake Chad. The vast expanses of water and marshland provide hideouts for insurgent groups.



Effective counter-insurgency in this environment requires specialized tactics and resources. The international community watches closely as Chad confronts this security challenge.



The outcome of Operation Haskanite may influence regional approaches to combating extremism. It also has the potential to impact Chad's relationships with both Western and Russian partners.



In short, the coming weeks will be critical in determining the operation's effectiveness and its broader implications.

