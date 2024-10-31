Paxos Introduces Global Dollar (USDG)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)



SINGAPORE, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Paxos, the leading regulated blockchain and tokenization infrastructure platform, today introduced Global Dollar (USDG) - a US dollar-backed stablecoin that is substantively compliant with MAS' upcoming stablecoin framework. Paxos Digital Singapore Pte. Ltd. is the issuer of USDG and is regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS). Paxos's affiliate, Paxos Global Pte. Ltd., will partner with global exchanges, wallets and platforms to distribute USDG to individuals and institutions.

USDG is a new, safe and trusted stablecoin that will accelerate the global adoption of stablecoins. It is designed to support the needs of regulated institutions that maintain higher standards of operation. USDG is available today on Ethereum and will be issued on more blockchains in the near term. Paxos is required to hold only high-quality liquid assets to back USDG – US dollar deposits, short duration US Government securities and other such cash equivalents. This ensures USDG maintains 1:1 parity with the US dollar and consumers can redeem their tokens for fiat at all times.

Head of Product at Paxos, said: "Enterprise interest in stablecoins has never been higher than it is today, but the market lacks a solution that combines regulatory compliance with real economic incentives for enterprises. Keeping with the Paxos tradition of powering infrastructure for the world's most important and innovative enterprises, we are thrilled to launch the Global Dollar (USDG). USDG offers a trusted solution with a top-tier banking partner in DBS that will be the catalyst to drive stablecoin innovation and enterprise adoption at a global scale."

Paxos has a strong track record of building blockchain solutions that financial industry leaders can trust. USDG represents the sixth digital asset to be successfully issued by Paxos, the first from Paxos Digital Singapore. Its digital assets include PayPal USD (PYUSD), Pax Dollar (USDP) and Pax Gold (PAXG), which are issued by Paxos Trust Company, LLC, a limited purpose trust company overseen by the New York Department of Financial Services. Paxos International, a UAE-based affiliate of Paxos regulated by the Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) of Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), issues the yield-bearing stablecoin Lift Dollar (USDL).

Each of these assets provides users with a quality, 1:1 asset parity overseen by the highest levels of regulatory oversight. The company is the trusted partner for enterprises around the world to tokenize, custody, trade and settle assets.

DBS Bank, Southeast Asia's largest bank by assets and recognized as the Safest Bank in Asia for 16 consecutive years by Global Finance, will serve as Paxos' primary banking partner for cash management and custody of USDG reserves. Dollars backing USDG will be held in reserve and managed by Paxos Digital Singapore via DBS.

The smart contract of USDG can be viewed via Etherscan and GitHub . Businesses interested in learning more about Global Dollar can contact the team at .

is the leading regulated blockchain infrastructure and tokenization platform. Its products are the foundation for a new, open financial system that can operate faster and more efficiently. Today, trillions of dollars are locked in inefficient, outdated financial plumbing that is inaccessible to millions of people. Paxos is replatforming the financial system to enable assets to instantaneously move anywhere in the world, at any time, in a trustworthy way.

Paxos partners with leading global enterprises to tokenize, custody and trade assets. Its blockchain solutions are used by leaders like PayPal, Interactive Brokers, Mastercard, Mercado Libre and Nubank. Paxos is licensed to engage in virtual currency business activity by the NYDFS and is the issuer of numerous regulated digital assets including PayPal USD (PYUSD), Pax Dollar (USDP) and Pax Gold (PAXG). Its affiliate company Paxos International issues the yield-bearing regulated stablecoin Lift Dollar (USDL). Prudentially regulated by the NYDFS in the US, the MAS in Singapore and FSRA in Abu Dhabi Global Market, Paxos is a top-funded fintech company with more than $540 million raised from leading investors including Oak HC/FT, Declaration Partners, Founders Fund, Mithril Capital and PayPal Ventures.

