Powerhouse Pilates In Common Brings Community-Focused Reformer Pilates Studio To Myrtle Beach's The Market Common

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C., Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Powerhouse Pilates in Common, a new boutique Pilates studio, will officially open their doors on January 1, 2025, at The Common, offering high-quality Reformer Pilates and Yoga classes to the Myrtle Beach community. Powerhouse Pilates in Common is designed for individuals seeking a personalized experience in a supportive, community-oriented environment.

Located in the heart of Myrtle Beach's vibrant Market Common district, Powerhouse Pilates in Common provides a space for clients of all fitness levels to improve their strength, flexibility, and wellness. The studio is equipped with brand-new, hand-crafted Balanced Body Reformers, offering clients a transformative Pilates experience guided by certified instructors. Additionally, the studio incorporates specialized equipment such as the Exo Chair, Bosu, and Magic Circle, enhancing the diversity of class offerings and catering to clients' varied fitness goals.

Founding Member Special:

To celebrate the opening, Powerhouse Pilates in Common offers an exclusive Founding Member rate of $155 per month for the first 75 members . This lifetime rate includes priority booking, access to special classes, and a commitment to no future rate increases. Founding Members enjoy the benefits of a dedicated Pilates community with resources to support consistent progress.

"We're thrilled to bring a unique Pilates experience to Myrtle Beach," said Amanda Ord, Owner and Instructor. "Our goal is to create a space that's welcoming and inspiring, where clients receive high-quality, personalized instruction in a community of like-minded individuals."

What Sets Powerhouse Pilates in Common Apart?

Powerhouse Pilates in Common is more than just a Pilates studio – it is a place where wellness, community, and empowerment intersect. With a team of certified instructors and a range of carefully selected equipment, the studio aims to provide each client with a holistic experience. Whether you are new to Pilates or looking to elevate your fitness routine, Powerhouse Pilates in Common offers classes tailored to all fitness levels.

About Powerhouse Pilates in Common:

Founded by certified Pilates instructor Amanda Ord, Powerhouse Pilates in Common offers Reformer Pilates and Yoga classes for all fitness backgrounds. With a mission to make Pilates accessible, the studio creates a supportive environment where everyone can work toward their fitness and wellness goals.

For more information about memberships and the upcoming opening, visit



or Facebook:facebook@pilatesinmyrtlebeach .



Contact Amanda Ord at [email protected] .



SOURCE Powerhouse Pilates in Common

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED