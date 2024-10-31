Dkbmed Offers Vital Healthcare Education Through Upcoming Health Fairs In South Florida

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DKBmed is an integrated continuing medical education company operated by an experienced team of medical education professionals and the finest faculty in the country.

Free Events November 2 and 9 Support Underserved Communities in Collaboration with Sunshine Cathedral and Chainless Change

- Dean Beals, president and CEO of DKBmed

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- DKBmed , an integrated continuing medical education company, is launching two innovative healthcare initiatives in South Florida aimed at addressing the region's high rates of HIV and food insecurity. These free, public initiatives -“Feeding Souls, Protecting Bodies: HIV Outreach in South Florida,” a Health Fair and Farmer's Market at Sunshine Cathedral (1480 SW 9th Avenue in Fort Lauderdale) on November 2, from 9 a.m. to noon, and“Lifestylez Community Health Expo,” a collaboration with Chainless Change , on November 9, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Reverend Samuel Delevoe Memorial Park (2520 NW 6th Street in Fort Lauderdale) reflect DKBmed's commitment to education and outreach as part of its mission to close the gaps in healthcare access for vulnerable populations.

“As part of our mission at DKBmed, we believe that healthcare access should be comprehensive and inclusive, especially for populations that are often overlooked. These two initiatives reflect our commitment to addressing both the medical and social needs of vulnerable communities in South Florida,” said Dean Beals, president and CEO of DKBmed.“By combining healthcare services with education and outreach, we aim to make a meaningful impact on the lives of those most at risk for HIV and other serious conditions.”

On November 2, the public will have access to free health screenings along with fresh produce and pantry staples, addressing both nutritional and medical needs of high-risk individuals. A significant focus will be on increasing HIV testing and treatment, particularly through the enhanced use of PrEP. Medical staff from Holy Cross Health will be on-site to offer health education, pamphlets (in English, Spanish, and Creole) and free screenings for HIV, as well as blood pressure, cholesterol, diabetes, Hepatitis C, and syphilis. Referral coordinators will also be present to help patients schedule follow-up visits with healthcare providers.

The public effort is a derivative of a comprehensive education effort“Feeding Souls, Protecting Bodies: HIV Outreach in South Florida” program, which aims to educate providers who serve populations with higher rates of HIV due to social determinants of health by addressing those disparities to improve patient outcomes, particularly regarding testing rates and PrEP utilization. Delivered in partnership with Sunshine Cathedral, the program is designed to reach underserved communities in South Florida through a series of fresh farmers markets and health fairs, providing free access to nutritious food and health screenings. Sunshine Cathedral's current food sharing ministry reaches 750+ people each week through a Wednesday morning food pantry and weekend distribution; those they reach are 80% BIPOC, largely senior citizens, queer-identifying, lower-income, and/or formerly unhoused veterans.

According to Feeding America, the Fort Lauderdale area has a significant population of people with food insecurity. Food insecurity is associated with poor nutrition, chronic disease, and lack of health care access. Between 25% and 80% of people living with HIV experience food insecurity, and they have significantly worse HIV-specific health outcomes. Screening people who attend a food pantry/farmer's market may identify people living with HIV who are either unaware of their diagnosis or not engaged in care.

The“Lifestylez Community Health Expo,” a partnership with Chainless Change, on November 9, offers a collaborative program with several healthcare providers. There will be vital education and resources including free HIV and STI testing, as well as screenings for hepatitis C, colon cancer, and diabetes. All are welcome to engage with health professionals, learn about disease prevention and engage in self-care activities such as massages and yoga. Attendees can access free HIV and STI testing, as well as free screenings provided by Holy Cross Health Services for hepatitis C, colon cancer and diabetes. There will be free food and raffle prizes for those who take advantage of the free health screenings and resources plus entertainment from South Florida's WEDR 99 Jamz radio station. Participating organizations include OIC of South Florida, SunServe, F Fentanyl Inc., AIDS Healthcare Foundation, Oxford House, EatWell Exchange, Care Resource, TRIO Educational Opportunity Center at Broward College, MAV massage aesthetics vanity, FLITE Center, Ambetter operated by Sunshine Health, Fellowship Recovery Community Organization, Fairway Future Golf, The Poverello Center, South Florida Afro Pride Federation INC, 1 Smile, Yoga 4 Change, Crystal Love Therapy with Life Gardening Tools, and Community Based Connections.

The health expo, part of the larger Rebuilding Lives: Improving Care in HIV program supported through an educational grant from Gilead Sciences, Inc, aims to educate healthcare providers and staff at Chainless Change on STI and HIV prevention and treatment while establishing a patient-provider referral network. The project's overarching goal is to connect justice-impacted communities with testing, treatment, and knowledge that promotes health equity. This program aims to improve HIV outcomes for formerly incarcerated individuals, a population five times more likely to contract HIV compared to the general population.

While the incidence of HIV in the United States has been declining and progress in HIV prevention is being made, the progress is not uniform, and significant disparities based on race, ethnicity, and region exist. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Florida, specifically, has one of the nation's highest rates of HIV diagnosis, with 21.7 per 100,000, compared with national rate of 12.7 per 100,000.4 AIDSVu relates that In Fort Lauderdale, the rate is 36 per 100,000.5.

For more information on these initiatives, contact Matt Miller, DKBmed, at ....

Michael Goodman

GPR | Goodman Public Relations

+1 954-446-0806

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.