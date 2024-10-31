Syria Seeks Supplier Of Locomotives
São Paulo – The General Establishment of Syrian Railways, the public railway company of Syria, is accepting until November 13 offers from companies interested in supplying five locomotives. The call for offers says that, in addition to the locomotives, the tender includes necessary spare parts and maintenance services for a period of five years, as well as training both domestically and internationally.
Interested companies must obtain the document outlining the legal, financial, and technical conditions for the Acquisition at the Procurement Committee's office of the public railway company in the Syrian city of Aleppo or from the agency's website , according to information released by the Syrian Embassy in Brasília.
A bid guarantee of EUR 300,000 euros is required. By participating in the tender, bidders commit to their proposal for a period of 90 days. The winning bidder will have up to 450 days from the order date to deliver the locomotives, either fully or partially. More information can be obtained from the embassy at the email address ... or by phone at +55 (61) 3226-0970 and +55 (61) 3226-1260.
