Sabanto Unveils 'Revolutionary' Autonomous Farm Vehicle At Industry Event Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & News) Sabanto unveils 'revolutionary' autonomous vehicle at event

Sabanto , a provider of autonomous technology, has showcased its“cutting-edge” Sabanto Steward autonomous farm vehicle at FIRA USA 2024, the premier event for autonomous farming and agricultural robotics solutions, which took place recently in Woodland, California.

Sabanto Steward is an innovative retrofit kit designed to add autonomous functionality to existing tractors without compromising their manual operation. Farmers can seamlessly transition between autonomy mode and standard operator mode with a simple switch.

This advanced yet user-friendly technology is engineered to save time, reduce costs, and increase precision in the field, offering a significant leap forward in farm management.

Sabanto has developed a fully integrated autonomous platform that allows users to deploy, monitor, and collect data remotely via the proprietary Mission Control software.

Sabanto Steward has successfully executed a wide range of field operations across the United States, including mowing, rolling, aerating, rototilling, spraying, seeding, tillage, rotary hoeing, and tine weeding.

Craig Rupp, founder and CEO of Sabanto, says:“We're thrilled to bring the Sabanto Steward to FIRA USA 2024. Our mission is to accelerate the adoption of autonomy in agricultural machinery, addressing the critical challenges of labor scarcity and rising equipment costs.

“Steward represents a significant step towards achieving this goal, offering farmers a versatile, cost-effective solution that enhances productivity and ROI.”