VS&Co Supports Cancer Causes Around The World

VS&Co is committed to investing in the and wellbeing women. We are so proud of the work we do through the VS Global Fund for Women's Cancer, Susan G. Komen and other cancer causes around the world.

A core part of the Global Fund is dedicated to accelerating innovation in cancer research for women, by women, to advance the next generation of leaders in women's cancers.

Since 2021, VS&Co has funded $13 million to foster innovation in the understanding, prevention, interception, early detection, diagnosis and of breast and gynecologic cancers through our VS&Co Global Fund for Women's Cancer. We want to see the elimination of cancer health disparities and improve patient outcomes.

In 2023, we provided $200,000 Career Development grants over two years to five women researchers for expenses related to the research project. The research proposed for funding may be in basic, translational, clinical or population sciences.

The Rising Innovator awards provide grants of $700,000 over three years to mid-career scientists for expenses related to their research project.

Read more about these amazing women who are changing the future of cancer patients and their loved ones here.

Through the VS&Co Foundation, we also support international organizations who support cancer causes.

Future Dreams in the UK partners with individuals and organizations within the breast cancer community to improve information and services for those touched by breast cancer, increase funding for secondary breast cancer research and widen awareness of breast cancer and the importance of early detection and diagnosis.

BasicNeeds Vietnam provides psychosocial support for female patients receiving cancer treatment.

Learn more about other international organizations we support here .