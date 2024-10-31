Junior's Restaurant & Bakery Brings Comfort To Election Day With Sweet Deals

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Patrons of Junior's, which opened Election Day 1950, can enjoy half-off prices on cheesecake slices and more

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- It's not on the ballot, but it's a winning choice for the palate. After casting their votes, patrons are invited to Junior's Restaurant & Bakery to unwind with special Election Day deals, including half-off prices of its world's most fabulous cheesecake slices.



With a unique connection to history, Junior's first opened its doors on Election Day in 1950. In celebration of its 74th anniversary-and as a nod to civic and community engagement-Junior's is offering half-off prices of all cheesecake slices with any breakfast, lunch, or dinner entrée and $5 off the prices of whole cakes in the bakery. Additionally, customers ordering online can enjoy $7 off whole cakes for seven days, starting November 1.

"Election Day is stressful enough, so why not dig into some real Brooklyn comfort food at any of our locations and wash it down with a half-price slice of our world-famous cheesecake," said Alan Rosen, third-generation owner of Junior's.

In fact, at Junior's, customers don't have to pick sides-just their favorite cheesecake, whether it's Pumpkin Pie Cheesecake, Raspberry Supreme, Original NY Plain, or any other choice from the extensive menu of some two dozen flavors.

Junior's Cheesecake deals will be available online for nationwide shipping and at the following Junior's restaurants:



The landmark Junior's in Brooklyn at Flatbush Ave. EXT and DeKalb Ave

Times Square locations: 45th and Broadway, 49th and Broadway The Foxwoods Resort & Casino in Connecticut

Online orders available at: JuniorsCheesecak

About Junior's

Since 1950, Junior's Restaurant & Bakery in Brooklyn, New York, has been known for great food, fun, service, and, of course, the World's Most Famous Cheesecake. Serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, Junior's menu offers New York and Brooklyn comfort foods, including deli sandwiches, 10 oz. steak burgers, salads, jumbo hot dogs, fresh seafood, and a full-service bar. For more information, visit juniorscheesecak . Instagram: @JuniorsCheesecake | Facebook: @JuniorsCheesecake

SOURCE Junior's

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED