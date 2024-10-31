U.S. Women's National Amputee Soccer Team To Compete In Inaugural Women's Amputee World Cup

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

STONY BROOK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The U.S. Women's National Amputee Soccer Team is set to make history as they prepare to compete in the inaugural Women's Amputee World Cup, taking place in Baranquilla, Colombia from November 4th to 11th, 2024. This event is a significant milestone for women's sports and amputee soccer worldwide, and the U.S. team is proud to be among 12 nations competing.

Participating teams include Colombia, Brazil, Poland, Cameroon, Peru, Haiti, England, Kenya, Ecuador, Ukraine, Nigeria, and the USA. The U.S. team is placed in Group C and will face Nigeria in their opening match, followed by games against Ukraine and Ecuador in the first round.

Match Schedule for the U.S. Team (Subject to change):

Monday, November 4th | 4:15 PM EST vs. Nigeria

Tuesday, November 5th | 3:00 PM EST vs. Ukraine

Wednesday, November 6th | 5:45 PM EST vs. Ecuador

Games are scheduled to be streamed on the World Amputee Football Federation (WAFF) YouTube Channel . Game times are subject to change. For the most up-to-date schedule, visit .

The journey to this monumental event was made possible by generous donors, with over $100,000 raised for training, preparation, and travel. Coach Paige Palazzolo expressed deep gratitude, saying,“There are no words we could say that could accurately provide a proper thank you to our donors for the World Cup. Without them, we wouldn't be able to train, prepare, travel, or compete at this level. Thanks to our supporters, these women can make history by having the USA represented in the first-ever Women's Amputee World Cup.”

Player, Tracy Danzey, expressed her excitement about being part of this groundbreaking event:

"Being an adaptive athlete who gets to be a part of this foundational and historic event is beyond my wildest dreams. We want to make the United States proud and bring home this Cup!"

Her words capture the passion and determination driving the U.S. Women's National Amputee Soccer Team as they prepare for the inaugural Women's Amputee World Cup.

Beyond competing, the U.S. team is driven to inspire girls with amputations and limb differences worldwide, showing that they have a future in sports.“The women are not only motivated to compete but also to inspire girls with amputation and limb differences around the world,” Coach Palazzolo added.

For more information on the U.S. Women's National Amputee Soccer Team and their journey to the World Cup, visit usampsoccer or follow them on Instagram at @usamputeesoccer_women.

