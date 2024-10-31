New York State: Potsdam & Saugerties Voted Among Most Charming Towns And Villages

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Potsdam and Saugerties are among the 20 most charming towns and villages in New York State, according to a new survey by TravelMag

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The magazine TravelMag invited more than 100 travel writers, photographers and selected professionals to name the New York State towns and villages they consider the most appealing. Those surveyed were asked to choose their top five picks. All of the votes were then tallied to produce the final selection of 20.

Known for its scenic mountains and outdoor living, the sprawling geographic region lying north and northwest of New York City is a haven for nature lovers. And while the Big Apple is inevitably its main draw, the state is also home to hundreds of towns and villages that exude character and charm.

Among those that made our list is Potsdam.

Located in the Adirondack foothills, in the centre of St. Lawrence County close to New York's northern border, the town is regularly ranked among the state's top places to live. A classic historic college town, it is centred on the picturesque Raquette River and is a delightful setting for hiking, biking and other recreational activities. The town also features a number of buildings on the National Historic Register, many featuring distinctive local reddish-pink sandstone.

Situated in the Hudson Valley in the northeastern corner of Ulster County, the town of Saugerties boasts a thriving village centre brimming with eclectic antique stores, vintage shops, and a wide assortment of restaurants. The town also hosts a monthly During the monthly First Fridays event, which sees restaurants and businesses stay open late and offer special activities.

The three smallest towns and villages to make the final list of 20 are Alexandria Bay (population of 1,900) in Jefferson County, Naples (population of 976) in Ontario County and Tannersville (population of 464) in Greene County.

For the full survey rankings, visit:

articles/most-charming-towns-villages-new-york/

