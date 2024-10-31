(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Time Savings, Simplified Operations, and Increased Resident Satisfaction Among Key Benefits

LANCASTER, Pa., Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Entegrity Smart, powered by VIZpin, is seeing a growing number of multifamily properties experiencing improvements in their Net Operating Income (NOI) with the company's innovative Smart Lock device that eliminates keys, FOBs, and cards. Over the past 18 months, hundreds of multifamily properties nationwide have reported significant benefits, including:

Time Savings: Property managers save an average of 260 hours each year on user registrations, as apartment access can be granted or revoked anytime, from anywhere.



Simplified Operations: Eliminating the need to change or rekey locks upon tenant move-out has resulted in an average annual savings of $6,000 per property.

Resident Satisfaction: Thanks to a unique Bluetooth design that doesn't require a network connection, residents experience 100% uptime, meaning they can always enter the door.

We prioritize convenience, security, and affordability-key elements that differentiate us from the competition.

The Entegrity Smart Lock offers property owners and managers a secure, cost-effective, and convenient access solution that turns a resident's smartphone into their key. The Smart Lock also accommodates fobs for those without smartphone access. It features a unique, patented Bluetooth design that operates without a network connection, ensuring residents remain unaffected by spotty coverage or power outages.

President and Chief Executive Officer of VIZpin, Paul Bodell, noted, "We prioritize convenience, security, and affordability-key elements that differentiate us from the competition. With the Entegrity Smart lock, property managers can easily program a lock remotely when a tenant moves out, eliminating the costly and time-consuming need for physical lock changes. Our online portal provides 24/7 access to monitor all doors and gates, ensuring unparalleled oversight and control that is crucial for multifamily properties. This level of service not only streamlines operations but also supports improved Net Operating Income for property owners."

For more information on the Entegrity Smart suite of products powered by VIZpin, please visit .

About VIZpin and Entegrity Smart

VIZpin is a SaaS company providing a full suite of access control solutions. Entegrity Smart is VIZpin's innovative smartphone access control and visitor management product line, revolutionizing the way businesses balance security and convenience. We are committed to delivering exceptional products and services and pride ourselves on fostering a dynamic, collaborative work environment.

