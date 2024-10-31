Asia & MENA Industrial Refrigeration Market To Reach $16,351.6 Million By 2030 At A CAGR Of 5.3%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Asia & MENA Industrial Refrigeration to Reach $16,351.6 million by 2030 | At a CAGR of 5.3%

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The industrial refrigeration market includes revenue generated by sales of industrial refrigerators and its components used in fresh fruits & vegetables; meat, poultry, & fish; dairy & ice cream; beverages; chemicals; pharmaceuticals, and others industries.There is an increase in the demand for industrial refrigeration in the food & beverage owing to growth in population and rise in trend of consumption of packaged food. In addition, upgrading old cold storages in developing countries is driving the growth of the Asia & MENA industrial refrigeration market . Moreover, adoption of eco-friendly and energy efficient refrigerants is a major factor fostering the growth of the industrial refrigeration market.The Asia & MENA industrial refrigeration market was valued at $9.7 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $16.3 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.3% from 2021 to 2030.Download Updated Sample PDF:Top Players:The major players profiled in the Asia & MENA industrial refrigeration market include Daikin Industries, Ltd., Emerson Electric Co., Evapco, Inc., GEA Group AG, Johnson Controls, Inc., Ingersoll Rand, LU-VE Group, Mayekawa Mfg. Co. Ltd., The Danfoss Group, and Carrier. Major companies in the market have adopted strategies such as business expansion, partnership, acquisition, product development and product launch, to offer better products and services to customers in the Asia & MENA industrial refrigeration market.Key Segments:By Component:CompressorCondenserEvaporatorControlAdiabatic CoolersOthersBy Refrigerant Type:AmmoniaCarbon DioxideHydroflurocarbon (HFC)OthersBy Application:Food ProcessingDairyChemical & PharmaceuticalsSteelCementCold storageBrewery & DistilleryHospitalityAutomobileOil & GasOthersBy Type:Stationary RefrigerationTransport RefrigerationInterested in this Report? Enquire Before Buying:Key Benefits For Stakeholders:The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging Asia & MENA industrial refrigeration market trends and dynamics.In-depth Asia & MENA industrial refrigeration market analysis is conducted by estimations for the key segments between 2021 and 2028.Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of top competitors within the market framework.A comprehensive analysis of four major regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.The market forecast analysis from 2021 to 2030 is included in the report.The key market players operating in the market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help understand the competitive outlook of the market industry.Key Findings Of The Study:By component, the industrial compressors segment was the highest revenue contributor in 2020.By refrigerant type, the HFC segment was the highest revenue contributor in 2020.By application, the food processing segment was the highest revenue contributor in 2020.By type, the stationary refrigeration sales segment generated the highest revenue in 2020.By country, the rest of Asia segment generated the highest revenue in 2020.Request For Customization with This Report:About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

