Kuwait, Oman Cmte Meeting Explores Cooperation, Signs Agreements

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 31 (KUNA) -- The 10th meeting of the Kuwaiti-Omani committee held its meeting on Thursday chaired by of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya and his Omani counterpart Bader Al-Busaidi.

The meeting focused on exploring cooperation between Kuwait and Oman in all possible domains as well as solidifying bilateral ties on all horizons.

The meeting resulted in the signing of nine MoUs and executive programs geared towards expanding cooperation on all aspects.

The signed agreements and MoUs were in the domains of tourism, culture and arts, municipal work, agriculture and fishery, consumers' protection, land transportation, and Islamic endowment (awqaf).

An agreement on bolstering cooperation between Kuwait Civil Service Commission (CSC) and Oman's Ministry of Labor as well as a MoU on marine navigation was signed during the meeting. (pickup previous)

