Raj Kapoor’S Diwali Parties: A Revelry Of Tradition And Stardom!

(MENAFN- IANS) Diwali parties have become a trend in Bollywood, with numerous celebrities hosting extravagant celebrations during the festival.

From Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, and Amitabh Bachchan to Anil Kapoor, many stars are renowned for throwing unforgettable Diwali bashes. Recently, Ayushmann Khurrana and his wife, Tahira Kashyap, have joined the trend by hosting their own grand Diwali festivities.

However, when it comes to Diwali parties in Bollywood, One name that stands out above the rest is of the legendary Raj Kapoor. His celebrations were iconic in the industry, setting the standard for glamour and grandeur during the festival. Raj Kapoor's Diwali parties were not just gatherings; They were extraordinary events that brought together the biggest names in cinema. Raj Kapoor's star-studded Diwali parties were the talk of the town back then. His Diwali bashes wove together glamour, joy, and an unbreakable bond among Bollywood's finest.

Raj Kapoor celebrated Diwali in grand style at RK Studio with great pomp, attracting numerous prominent personalities. According to several media reports, the "Showman" of Indian cinema would give lavish gifts to his entire team and friends. This list included actress Nargis, composer duo Shankar-Jaikishan, lyricists Shailendra and Hasrat Jaipuri, as well as singers Lata Mangeshkar, Mukesh, and Manna Dey.

Raj Kapoor delivered several blockbuster films with this superhit team. Raj Kapoor spent a significant amount of time at RK Studio. He even celebrated his birthday there in addition to the festivals. This studio witnessed his iconic festive parties. It is worth noting that not only were Kapoor's home productions made at RK Studio, but films from other banners were also produced there.

Reports suggest that a fire in 2017 took a toll on the studio, and later, the Kapoor family sold it to Godrej Properties in 2018. Raj Kapoor passed away on June 2, 1988, at the age of 63. His unique style of celebrating Diwali at RK Studio remains etched in the memories of many.