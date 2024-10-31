Optimizerx Sets Third Quarter 2024 Conference Call For November 13, 2024 At 4:30 P.M. ET

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WALTHAM, Mass., Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OptimizeRx Corp . (the“Company”) (Nasdaq: OPRX), a leading provider of healthcare solutions helping life sciences companies reach and engage healthcare professional (HCPs) and patients, will hold a call on Wednesday, November 13, 2024, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its results for the third quarter period ended September 30, 2024. The results will be issued in a press release prior to the call. OptimizeRx management will host the call, followed by a question-and-answer period. Details for the conference call can be found below:

Date: Wednesday, November 13, 2024 Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (1:30 p.m. Pacific Time) Toll Free: 1-844-825-9789 International: 1-412-317-5180 Conference ID: 10193688 Call Me Link: $Y2FsbG1lPXRydWUmcGFzc2NvZGU9JmluZm89Y29tcGFueSZyPXRydWUmYj0xNg== Webcast:

Please call the conference telephone number or log on to the web access link five minutes prior to the start time.

A replay of the call will remain available for 12 months via the Investors section of the OptimizeRx website at .

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx provides trailblazing technology that fosters care-focused engagement between life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients at critical junctures throughout the healthcare journey. With the ability to synchronize messaging across 2 million healthcare providers and over 240 million adults across a multitude of digital channels including a proprietary point-of-care network, OptimizeRx is changing the way life sciences engages with customers.

For more information, follow the Company on X , LinkedIn or visit .

OptimizeRx Contact

Andy D'Silva, SVP Corporate Finance

...

Investor Relations Contact

Ashley Robinson

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

...