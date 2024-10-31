China evaluates ties with Russia

(MENAFN) Chinese Foreign Wang Yi emphasized the robustness and positive trajectory of bilateral ties between China and Russia during a recent meeting with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko in Beijing. According to RIA Novosti, Wang asserted that the relationship between the two nations is not only healthy but also stable, effectively aligning with their mutual interests.



Wang highlighted that the ties between China and Russia are propelled by a strong internal impetus, remaining resilient against global fluctuations and external pressures. He stated, “Under the leadership of Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese-Russian ties maintain a healthy and stable development dynamic. This relationship not only serves the common interests of both countries but also contributes to ensuring the stability of international relations and the protection of international laws and the UN Charter.”



The Foreign Minister expressed China’s satisfaction with its relationship with Russia, calling for the continued enhancement of strategic cooperation across all levels and sectors. This sentiment was echoed by Rudenko, who praised the current state of relations, declaring that ties between the two nations have reached unprecedented heights. He pointed to a series of agreements established between President Putin and President Xi on the sidelines of the recent 16th BRICS Summit held in Kazan, Russia.



As the largest trade partner for Russia, China has been a critical ally, with economic collaboration between the two countries growing despite the backdrop of significant Western sanctions imposed on Moscow. Russian-Chinese trade is projected to exceed $200 billion by the end of this year, as noted by Russian Ambassador to China, Igor Morgulov.



Additionally, this year marks a significant milestone, as both nations celebrate the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Moscow and the People's Republic of China. This anniversary not only symbolizes a long-standing partnership but also reinforces the ongoing commitment of both countries to deepen their ties in an increasingly complex global landscape.



As China and Russia navigate the challenges posed by shifting geopolitical dynamics, their strengthened relationship may serve as a counterbalance to Western influence, underlining the importance of strategic alliances in contemporary international relations.

MENAFN31102024000045015687ID1108837537