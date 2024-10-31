PM Modi Inaugurates Bharatmata Sarovar Blesses Savji Dholakia's Son's Wedding

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Hon'ble Prime of India, Shri Narendrabhai Modi inaugurates Bharatmata Sarovar with Savjibhai Dholakia and dignitaries, symbolising a commitment to sustainable development.

In the series of inaugurations, Hon'ble Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendrabhai Modi also attended the wedding of Dravya and Jahnvi, son of Savjibhai Dholakia and daughter of Bharatbhai Chaludiya, bestowing his blessings on the newlywed couple.

Savjibhai and Ghanshyambhai Dholakia give a symbolic peacock to PM Modi, celebrating the occasion with India's national bird.

Honourable Prime minister Shri Narendrabhai Modi with Savjibhai Dholakia; Groom Dravya Dholakia; Ghanshyambhai Dholakia, Uncle of Dravya; and Bharatbhai Chaludiya, father-in-law of Dravya Dholakia.

The newlywed couple, Dravya and Jahnvi, humbly seek blessings from Hon'ble Chief Minister Shri Bhupendrabhai Patel and His Majesty Acharya Devvrat Ji, adding grace and tradition to the auspicious celebration.

Prime Minister Modi inaugurates Bharatmata Sarovar, honoring India's heroes and commitment to sustainability; and graced the son of Savji Dholakia's wedding.

- Hon'ble Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendrabhai Modi

AMRELI, GUJARAT, INDIA, October 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Hon'ble Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendrabhai Modi inaugurated the Bharatmata Sarovar in Dudhala, Gujarat, on October 28, 2024, marking a historic milestone for rural development and water conservation in India. This monumental project, envisioned by Visionary Savjibhai Dholakia and executed by the Dholakia Foundation , represents a major leap toward sustainable water management for future generations while paying homage to India's rich heritage and war heroes.

After the Bharatmata Sarovar inauguration, Hon'ble Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendrabhai Modi also attended the wedding celebration of Dravya and Jahnvi, the son of Dr. Savjibhai Dholakia and daughter of Shri Bharatbhai Chaludiya, blessing the couple and bringing warmth to the joyful occasion.



Bharatmata Sarovar: A Tribute to the Nation and its Heroes

With a water capacity exceeding 941 million liters, the Bharatmata Sarovar is an example of India's commitment to water conservation and sustainable rural development. In addition to serving as a vital water reservoir, the site features a War Memorial, honoring the bravery of 21 Param Vir Chakra recipients. This dual-purpose initiative reflects the deep-rooted values of patriotism and environmental stewardship, combining the reverence for Bharat Mata with a tribute to the nation's valiant soldiers.



A Warm Welcome from the Dholakia Family

Hon'ble Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendrabhai Modi was warmly welcomed by Dr. Savjibhai Dholakia and his brothers-Himmatbhai, Tulsibhai, and Ghanshyambhai Dholakia-who guided him through the site. The visit was deeply significant for Savjibhai Dholakia, as it symbolised the fruition of years of hard work, transforming once barren land into a thriving, sustainable landscape.

During the event, Hon'ble Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendrabhai Modi and esteemed dignitaries toured the nearby Hare Krishna Sarovar before officially inaugurating the Bharatmata Sarovar. Speaking on the importance of the project, the Prime Minister remarked, "The Bharatmata Sarovar represents a remarkable synergy between communities, industries, and government efforts to foster sustainable practices in rural development. It stands as a symbol of our enduring commitment to preserving India's precious water resources for the generations to come."

Adding a personal touch to the day's celebrations, Prime Minister Modi also joined the Dholakia family in Dudhala for the wedding of Dravya and Jahnvi, Savjibhai Dholakia's son and daughter-in-law. The union was simultaneously held in Het Ni Haveli on the day of the lake inauguration.

Hon'ble Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendrabhai Modi's presence brought an added sense of warmth and joy, as he met with family members and friends, sharing blessings and congratulating the couple. This moment highlighted not only his bond with the family whom he knew since he was still Chief Minister, but also his enduring respect for the values that the Dholakia Foundation represents-commitment, tradition, and community.

Addressing the significance of these initiatives, Hon'ble Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendrabhai Modi stated, "Projects like Bharatmata Sarovar are lifelines for rural India. They ensure water security, protect our natural heritage, and set new benchmarks for sustainable development."

The blessings continued as Dravya and Jahnvi were honoured by the presence of Gujarat's Chief Minister Shri Bhupendrabhai Patel and His Majesty Acharya Devvrat Ji, who joined the celebration with heartfelt wishes. Their presence added a profound layer of warmth and tradition, embracing the couple with blessings for a future rooted in love, service, and respect.



Hari Krishna Exports : A Commitment to a Greener Future

For Hari Krishna Exports, this event reinforces the company's long-standing commitment to sustainability, both in the diamond industry and beyond. Over the past three decades, the company has led the way in ethical business practices and environmental conservation, aligning closely with Hon'ble Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendrabhai Modi's vision for a greener and more self-sufficient India.

"The Bharatmata Sarovar is the realisation of a dream to serve the earth and the people who depend on it. With the Prime Minister's support, we are taking a significant step toward creating a sustainable future for generations to come.", Savjibhai Dholakia concluded.

