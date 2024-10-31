Bradesco’S ROE Improves To 12.4%, Still Behind Santander’S 17% In Q3 2024

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Bradesco, Brazil's second-largest private bank, released its third-quarter results for 2024. The reported a net of R$5.2 billion ($928.6 million), marking a 13.1% increase from the previous year. This performance slightly surpassed expectations, signaling a continued recovery for the institution.



The sector in Brazil has faced numerous challenges recently. High interest rates and economic uncertainties have tested the resilience of financial institutions. Bradesco , like its peers, has worked to navigate these turbulent waters. The bank's efforts appear to be bearing fruit, as evidenced by its latest financial report.



Marcelo Noronha, Bradesco's CEO, expressed satisfaction with the results. He highlighted growth across all customer segments and revenue expansion in credit, services, and insurance. Noronha's comments suggest a cautious optimism about the bank's trajectory.



The bank's return on equity (ROE) reached 12.4%, an improvement of 1.1 percentage points year-over-year. However, this figure still lags behind its rival, Santander Brasil, which reported a ROE of 17% for the same period. The disparity underscores the competitive nature of Brazil's banking landscape.







Bradesco's loan portfolio grew to R$943 billion ($168.4 billion), a 7.6% increase from the previous year. This growth indicates a cautious expansion of credit offerings. The bank's approach reflects a balance between growth ambitions and risk management.



Asset quality showed improvement, with the 90-day non-performing loan ratio decreasing to 4.2%. This reduction suggests more effective risk management strategies. Provisions for loan losses also declined, further supporting the narrative of improving asset quality.



The bank's net interest income with clients rose slightly to R$15.6 billion ($2.8 billion). This modest increase reflects the challenging interest rate environment. Banks must carefully manage their interest margins in such conditions to maintain profitability.

Bradesco's ROE Improves to 12.4%, Still Behind Santander's 17% in Q3 2024

Fee income, an important revenue stream for banks, reached R$9.9 billion ($1.8 billion). This figure represents a 5.1% increase from the previous year. The growth in fee income helps diversify the bank's revenue sources, reducing reliance on interest income.



Bradesco's performance, while improved, still trails that of Santander Brasil in some key metrics. Santander reported a 34% year-over-year increase in net profit, outpacing Bradesco's 13.1% growth. This comparison highlights the competitive pressures within the sector.







Looking ahead, Bradesco's management expects revenue growth and controlled credit risk to drive profitability improvements. The bank's strategy focuses on gradually shifting its loan mix and enhancing collection processes. These efforts aim to strengthen the bank's position in the market.



The Brazilian banking sector continues to evolve amidst economic challenges. Bradesco's results reflect the broader trends of gradual recovery and adaptation. As banks navigate this landscape, they must balance growth ambitions with prudent risk management.



Bradesco's Q3 2024 results tell a story of steady progress. The bank has shown resilience in the face of challenges, but work remains to be done. As Brazil's economic landscape shifts, Bradesco and its peers will continue to adapt and seek opportunities for growth.

MENAFN31102024007421016031ID1108837317