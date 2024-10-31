Ukraine Actively Starting Heating Season Naftogaz CEO

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian cities are actively starting the heating season, which is the result of the coordinated interaction and teamwork of all professionals involved in the sector.

The relevant statement was made by Naftogaz Group Board Chairman & CEO Oleksiy Chernyshov on , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

According to Chernyshov, despite all on production facilities and the massive shelling of underground gas storage facilities during April-August 2024, Naftogaz Group has accumulated sufficient gas to go through the 2024/2025 autumn and winter period in stable mode.

“Since early 2024, Naftogaz Group's companies, Ukrgasvydobuvannya and Ukrnafta, have increased gas production volumes by more than 7% compared to the same period last year. Additionally, Ukrnaftoburinnya managed to resume gas production within the Sakhalinske field,” Chernyshov noted.

In his words, the company also continues to purchase gas on the domestic market via the Ukrainian Energy Exchange (UEEX).

During the 2023/2024 heating season, Ukraine used 6.7 billion cubic meters of natural gas from Ukrtransgaz's underground storages. Naftogaz Group expects that the indicators will be approximately the same this year.

Chernyshov mentioned that Naftogaz Trading had signed gas supply contracts with all district heating providers that submitted corresponding requests.

“At the same time, we continue to supply gas under Public Service Obligations (PSO). Therefore, gas prices for district heating providers, electricity producers and household consumers will remain unchanged until late April 2025,” Chernyshov added.

According to him, Gas Distribution Networks' specialists also ensure the distribution of natural gas and the technical maintenance of gas systems in apartment blocks, so that gas supply services are safe and uninterrupted.

A reminder that, as of October 29, 2024, over 58% of boiler facilities were running in Ukraine. About 30% of residential houses and 60% of social facilities were connected to heating services.

Partner news