(MENAFN- Nam News Network) DUBAI, Oct 31 (NNN-WAM) – The“World Cities Culture Forum 2024” kicked off in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, yesterday, bringing together representatives from more than 36 cities worldwide, to exchange ideas and strategies around cultural and creative growth.

Held under the theme“Tomorrow's Culture: How Will the Next Generation Shape Our World?” the forum marks its first appearance in the Middle East and North Africa region, spanning three days to underscore the role of cities in fostering creative economy.

It discusses key topics, including in cultural and creative industries, nurturing talent, and creating opportunities for talents to help reshape the future of cities.

On the forum's opening day, Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, chairperson of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, announced the launch of the“Future of Education in the Creative Economy” report. This report examines the educational landscape within cultural and creative sectors and emphasises the crucial role of education in developing an innovative, knowledge-based economy.

Sheikha Latifa called for a collaborative effort to establish an innovative framework, aimed at empowering youths globally to achieve their ambitions and enhance the creative economy's impact.

“We will unify all efforts through this forum to advance the youths as leaders and innovators of tomorrow, and we will strive to empower them with strong foundations in education,” the chairperson said.

The World Cities Culture Forum is a global network of over 40 cities that champions the belief that culture is at the heart of city planning and investment.– NNN-WAM

