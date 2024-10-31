Arab League Condemns RSF Violations In Sudan

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Oct 31 (KUNA) -- The Arab League strongly condemned Thursday the human rights violations committed by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Sudan's Gezira state.

In a statement, Arab League Secretary-General Ahmad Abul-Ghiet stated that the ongoing crimes leading to ethnic cleansing in Darfur and other parts of Sudan are horrific and are happening despite the repeated international condemnations.

He emphasized that Arab and international world distraction against the backdrop of Israeli crimes in Gaza and Lebanon should not be used to threaten Sudan's state institutions or undermine its unity and territorial integrity.

Hamad Abul-Ghiet had initiated a series of meeting in Cairo and Djibouti in June and July with Arab, African, and international organizations to coordinate imitatives aimed at supporting peace and stability in Sudan. (end) mfm

