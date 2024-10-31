Kuwait Crown Prince Receives Oman's FM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 31 (KUNA) -- the Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad received Omani Foreign Bader Al-Bouseidi at Bayan Palace on Thursday, on the occasion of the 10th session of the Kuwaiti-Omani Joint Committee meeting in Kuwait.

Minister of Amiri Diwan Affairs Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah, Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya, Director of the Office of His Highness the Crown Prince Lieutenant General (retired) Jamal Theyab, Undersecretary of Foreign Affairs at the Diwan of His Highness the Crown Prince Mazen Al-Issa, Assistant Foreign Minister for Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Affairs Ambassador Najeeb Al-Bader, Kuwaiti Ambassador to Oman Dr. Mohammad Al-Hajri, Omani Ambassador to Kuwait Dr. Saleh Al-Kharusi attended the meeting. (end)

