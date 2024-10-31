Kuwait Crown Prince Receives Oman's FM
Date
10/31/2024 5:09:04 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Oct 31 (KUNA) -- His Highness the crown prince sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah received Omani Foreign Minister Bader Al-Bouseidi at Bayan Palace on Thursday, on the occasion of the 10th session of the Kuwaiti-Omani Joint Committee meeting in Kuwait.
Minister of Amiri Diwan Affairs Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah, Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya, Director of the Office of His Highness the Crown Prince Lieutenant General (retired) Jamal Theyab, Undersecretary of Foreign Affairs at the Diwan of His Highness the Crown Prince Mazen Al-Issa, Assistant Foreign Minister for Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Affairs Ambassador Najeeb Al-Bader, Kuwaiti Ambassador to Oman Dr. Mohammad Al-Hajri, Omani Ambassador to Kuwait Dr. Saleh Al-Kharusi attended the meeting. (end)
ao
MENAFN31102024000071011013ID1108836984
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.