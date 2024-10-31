(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 31st October 2024 PayPoint plc ("PayPoint" or the "Company") Transaction in Own Shares The Company announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.00333 each through Investec plc (“Investec”). Ordinary Shares

Date of purchase: 30th October 2024 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 7,467 Lowest price per share (pence): 741.00 Highest price per share (pence): 774.00 Weighted average price per day (pence): 762.4844

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

As of the date of this announcement, the Company's share capital consists of 71,950,736 ordinary shares of 1/3 pence each. Each ordinary share carries the right to one vote in relation to all circumstances at general meetings of the Company. The Company does not hold any shares in Treasury.

The above figure of 71,950,736 may be used by shareholders and others with notification obligations as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The table below contains detailed information about the purchases made as part of the buyback programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (p) Aggregated volume Lowest price per share (p) Highest price per share (p) XLON 762.4844 7,467 741.00 774.00

Individual Transactions

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Investec on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme is detailed below:

Date and time of each trade Number of shares purchased Price (pence per share) Trading Venue Transaction Reference Number 30 October 2024 08:02:41 103 746.00 XLON 00307860248TRLO1 30 October 2024 08:04:16 111 741.00 XLON 00307861339TRLO1 30 October 2024 11:03:43 48 748.00 XLON 00307977918TRLO1 30 October 2024 11:55:32 10 749.00 XLON 00307979372TRLO1 30 October 2024 11:56:46 10 749.00 XLON 00307979399TRLO1 30 October 2024 12:01:54 114 751.00 XLON 00307979487TRLO1 30 October 2024 12:01:55 34 751.00 XLON 00307979488TRLO1 30 October 2024 12:01:55 60 751.00 XLON 00307979489TRLO1 30 October 2024 12:02:30 108 752.00 XLON 00307979518TRLO1 30 October 2024 12:06:14 108 752.00 XLON 00307979663TRLO1 30 October 2024 12:06:14 139 752.00 XLON 00307979664TRLO1 30 October 2024 12:32:53 74 754.00 XLON 00307980272TRLO1 30 October 2024 13:36:28 63 758.00 XLON 00307982714TRLO1 30 October 2024 13:36:29 337 758.00 XLON 00307982718TRLO1 30 October 2024 13:36:44 330 761.00 XLON 00307982739TRLO1 30 October 2024 13:45:28 328 760.00 XLON 00307983356TRLO1 30 October 2024 13:50:49 207 762.00 XLON 00307983685TRLO1 30 October 2024 14:03:17 215 762.00 XLON 00307984498TRLO1 30 October 2024 14:03:17 108 762.00 XLON 00307984499TRLO1 30 October 2024 14:03:18 310 762.00 XLON 00307984503TRLO1 30 October 2024 14:26:32 176 762.00 XLON 00307985813TRLO1 30 October 2024 14:26:32 38 762.00 XLON 00307985814TRLO1 30 October 2024 14:26:32 106 762.00 XLON 00307985816TRLO1 30 October 2024 14:26:32 107 762.00 XLON 00307985817TRLO1 30 October 2024 14:45:40 111 761.00 XLON 00307987078TRLO1 30 October 2024 14:45:40 244 761.00 XLON 00307987079TRLO1 30 October 2024 14:45:40 242 761.00 XLON 00307987080TRLO1 30 October 2024 14:45:40 194 761.00 XLON 00307987081TRLO1 30 October 2024 14:45:43 55 760.00 XLON 00307987101TRLO1 30 October 2024 14:45:43 55 760.00 XLON 00307987102TRLO1 30 October 2024 14:45:43 105 760.00 XLON 00307987104TRLO1 30 October 2024 14:48:39 80 759.00 XLON 00307987256TRLO1 30 October 2024 14:48:39 25 759.00 XLON 00307987258TRLO1 30 October 2024 14:48:52 25 759.00 XLON 00307987269TRLO1 30 October 2024 14:58:58 25 758.00 XLON 00307987801TRLO1 30 October 2024 14:58:58 45 758.00 XLON 00307987802TRLO1 30 October 2024 14:58:58 43 758.00 XLON 00307987803TRLO1 30 October 2024 15:03:39 202 758.00 XLON 00307988153TRLO1 30 October 2024 15:03:39 22 758.00 XLON 00307988154TRLO1 30 October 2024 15:03:39 21 758.00 XLON 00307988155TRLO1 30 October 2024 15:03:39 237 758.00 XLON 00307988156TRLO1 30 October 2024 15:46:38 10 765.00 XLON 00307990108TRLO1 30 October 2024 15:46:38 314 765.00 XLON 00307990109TRLO1 30 October 2024 15:57:45 226 770.00 XLON 00307990637TRLO1 30 October 2024 15:57:45 125 770.00 XLON 00307990638TRLO1 30 October 2024 15:57:45 78 770.00 XLON 00307990639TRLO1 30 October 2024 15:57:51 413 770.00 XLON 00307990650TRLO1 30 October 2024 15:59:54 332 769.00 XLON 00307990781TRLO1 30 October 2024 16:18:38 318 773.00 XLON 00307991756TRLO1 30 October 2024 16:19:40 8 774.00 XLON 00307991809TRLO1 30 October 2024 16:20:13 77 774.00 XLON 00307991883TRLO1 30 October 2024 16:20:13 360 774.00 XLON 00307991884TRLO1 30 October 2024 16:20:21 15 774.00 XLON 00307991903TRLO1 30 October 2024 16:22:00 107 773.00 XLON 00307992049TRLO1 30 October 2024 16:26:07 109 774.00 XLON 00307992404TRLO1

