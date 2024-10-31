Qatar Participates In Arab League Security Forum

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Cairo: Qatar took part in 16th edition of the Nuclear and Security Forum which was held at the Arab League Headquarters in Cairo yesterday.

Chairman of the National Committee for the Prohibition of Weapons (NCPW), Brig Gen. Dr. Abdulaziz Salmeen Al Jabri headed Qatar's delegation at the meeting.

The two-day forum is organised by the Arab League in collaboration with the Arab Institute for Security Studies (ACSIS) in Jordan and Norway with the participation of over 100 experts from 14 Arab states, a phalanx of Arab and international think-tank centres, International Committee of the Red Cross and United Nations bodies concerned with disarmament and non-proliferation, alongside sectors of the General Secretariat of the Arab League concerned with the matter. The forum addresses an array of consequential topics at the regional and global arena, including the nuclear-weapon-free zone, weapons of mass destruction in the Middle East, nuclear deterrence, role of women and youth in nuclear armament and arms control issues, security challenges in the Middle East, in addition to the environmental, legal and humanitarian implications of lethal weapons used in the aggression on the Gaza Strip and developments in the field of maritime security.