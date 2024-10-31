Sybiha Met With Ukrainian Community In Montreal
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) At a meeting in Montreal with the Ukrainian community, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha emphasized the role of Ukrainians abroad.
The head of Ukrainian diplomacy announced this on the social Network X , Ukrinform reports.
“I was pleased to meet with the active Ukrainian community in Montreal. I thanked Ukrainians who have been preserving Ukrainian identity, language and culture for decades for being a strong voice of support for Ukraine. Today, the united position of Ukrainians around the world brings our victory closer,” Sybiha said.
As reported, Ukraine's Foreign Minister has begun a visit to Canada.
On October 30, a two-day thematic conference on the fourth point of the Ukrainian Formula for Peace,“Release of Prisoners and Deportees,” will begin in Montreal.
Earlier in October, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha met with the Ukrainian community during his visit to South Africa.
Photo: Andrii Sybiha / social network X
