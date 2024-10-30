Carrier Screening Market Growth Analysis With Investment Opportunities For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Carrier Screening Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Carrier Screening Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The carrier screening market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $2.31 billion in 2023 to $2.7 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.8%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increasing genetic disorders awareness, rising maternal age, family planning and pregnancy awareness, prevention of genetic diseases, public health initiatives, increased focus on inherited conditions.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Carrier Screening Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The carrier screening market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $4.91 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.1%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to precision medicine advancements, expanded panel offerings, consumer genomics and direct-to-consumer testing, focus on rare and ultra-rare diseases, government and insurance support, pharmacogenomics integration.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Carrier Screening Market With A Detailed Sample Report:



Growth Driver Of The Carrier Screening Market

An increase in fetal chromosomal abnormalities and genetic disorders is expected to propel the growth of the carrier screening market going forward. Fetal chromosomal abnormalities refer to a fetus with an abnormal number of chromosomes, an abnormal quantity of DNA inside a chromosome. Prenatal testing for chromosomal abnormalities is intended to provide an accurate assessment of a patient's risk of carrying a fetus with a chromosomal disorder.

Explore The Report Store To Make A Direct Purchase Of The Report:



Which Market Players Are Driving the Carrier Screening Market Growth?

Key players in the market include Invitae Corporation, BGI Genomics Co. Ltd., Centogene NV, Eurofins Scientific SE, Fulgent Genetics Inc., Genealogy by Genetics Ltd., Illumina Inc., Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Luminex Corporation, MedGenome Inc., Myriad Genetics Inc., Natera Inc., OPKO Health Inc., Otogenetics Corporation, Quest Diagnostics Inc., Sema4 Holdings Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., 23andMe Holding Co., REALM IDx Inc., Associated Regional and University Pathologists Inc., Genedx LLC, Genomic Health Inc., GenPath Consultants And Technologies Private Limited, Good Start Genetics Inc., NIPD Genetics Co. Pvt. Ltd., OraSure Technologies Inc., Pathway Genomics Corp., PerkinElmer Inc., PreventionGenetics LLC, Progenity Inc.

What Are the Emerging Trends Shaping the Carrier Screening Market?

Major companies operating in the carrier screening market are focusing on product developments, such as carrier screening panels, to sustain their position in the market. A carrier screening panel is a set of genetic tests that are performed to identify individuals who carry a gene mutation for certain genetic conditions, even if they do not exhibit any symptoms of the condition.

How Is The Global Carrier Screening Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Expanded Carrier Screening, Targeted Disease Carrier Screening

2) By Medical Condition: Pulmonary Conditions, Hematological Conditions, Neurological Conditions, Other Medical Conditions

3) By Technology: DNA Sequencing, Polymerase Chain Reaction, Microarrays, Other Technologies

4) By End User: Hospitals, Reference Laboratories, Physician Offices and Clinics, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Carrier Screening Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Carrier Screening Market Definition

Carrier screening refers to a type of genetic test that can determine if there is a gene that causes certain genetic illnesses. The carrier screening is used to identify people who have one copy of a gene mutation that produces a hereditary illness when two copies are present.

Carrier Screening Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global carrier screening market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Carrier Screening Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on carrier screening market size, carrier screening market drivers and trends and carrier screening market growth across geographies. This market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potentiThe carrier screening market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $2.31 billion in 2023 to $2.7 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.8%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increasing genetic disorders awareness, rising maternal age, family planning and pregnancy awareness, prevention of genetic diseases, public health initiatives, increased focus on inherited conditions.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Carrier Screening Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The carrier screening market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $4.91 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.1%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to precision medicine advancements, expanded panel offerings, consumer genomics and direct-to-consumer testing, focus on rare and ultra-rare diseases, government and insurance support, pharmacogenomics integration.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Carrier Screening Market With A Detailed Sample Report:



Growth Driver Of The Carrier Screening Market

An increase in fetal chromosomal abnormalities and genetic disorders is expected to propel the growth of the carrier screening market going forward. Fetal chromosomal abnormalities refer to a fetus with an abnormal number of chromosomes, an abnormal quantity of DNA inside a chromosome. Prenatal testing for chromosomal abnormalities is intended to provide an accurate assessment of a patient's risk of carrying a fetus with a chromosomal disorder.

Explore The Report Store To Make A Direct Purchase Of The Report:



Which Market Players Are Driving the Carrier Screening Market Growth?

Key players in the market include Invitae Corporation, BGI Genomics Co. Ltd., Centogene NV, Eurofins Scientific SE, Fulgent Genetics Inc., Genealogy by Genetics Ltd., Illumina Inc., Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Luminex Corporation, MedGenome Inc., Myriad Genetics Inc., Natera Inc., OPKO Health Inc., Otogenetics Corporation, Quest Diagnostics Inc., Sema4 Holdings Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., 23andMe Holding Co., REALM IDx Inc., Associated Regional and University Pathologists Inc., Genedx LLC, Genomic Health Inc., GenPath Consultants And Technologies Private Limited, Good Start Genetics Inc., NIPD Genetics Co. Pvt. Ltd., OraSure Technologies Inc., Pathway Genomics Corp., PerkinElmer Inc., PreventionGenetics LLC, Progenity Inc.

What Are the Emerging Trends Shaping the Carrier Screening Market?

Major companies operating in the carrier screening market are focusing on product developments, such as carrier screening panels, to sustain their position in the market. A carrier screening panel is a set of genetic tests that are performed to identify individuals who carry a gene mutation for certain genetic conditions, even if they do not exhibit any symptoms of the condition.

How Is The Global Carrier Screening Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Expanded Carrier Screening, Targeted Disease Carrier Screening

2) By Medical Condition: Pulmonary Conditions, Hematological Conditions, Neurological Conditions, Other Medical Conditions

3) By Technology: DNA Sequencing, Polymerase Chain Reaction, Microarrays, Other Technologies

4) By End User: Hospitals, Reference Laboratories, Physician Offices and Clinics, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Carrier Screening Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Carrier Screening Market Definition

Carrier screening refers to a type of genetic test that can determine if there is a gene that causes certain genetic illnesses. The carrier screening is used to identify people who have one copy of a gene mutation that produces a hereditary illness when two copies are present.

Carrier Screening Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global carrier screening market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Carrier Screening Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on carrier screening market size, carrier screening market drivers and trends and carrier screening market growth across geographies. This market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring & Safety Global Market Report 2024



Cell Therapy Global Market Report 2024



Next Generation Sequencing Global Market Report 2024



What Does The Business Research Company Do?

The Business Research Company publishes over 15,000 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package, and much more.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model, is a premier market intelligence platform delivering comprehensive and updated forecasts to support informed decision-making.

al.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring & Safety Global Market Report 2024



Cell Therapy Global Market Report 2024



Next Generation Sequencing Global Market Report 2024



What Does The Business Research Company Do?

The Business Research Company publishes over 15,000 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package, and much more.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model, is a premier market intelligence platform delivering comprehensive and updated forecasts to support informed decision-making.



Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.