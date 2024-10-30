Former SBF Lieutenant Nishad Singh Avoids Jail In FTX Case

(MENAFN- Live Mint) (Bloomberg) -- Former FTX chief engineer Nishad Singh avoided prison time over his role in the multibillion-dollar fraud at the exchange.



Singh was sentenced by Judge Lewis A. Kaplan in court in New York Wednesday after the 29-year-old's testimony helped secure a conviction of the ultimate architect of the fraud, FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried. Bankman-Fried is serving a 25-year prison term after a jury found him guilty of fraud in late 2023.

Singh was one of three top executives who turned on Bankman-Fried after his once-thriving empire imploded in 2022, exposing a gaping hole in customer deposits that had been used to pay for luxury real estate, political donations and risky investments. At one point, prosecutors said, the collapse cost customers and investors as much as $10 billion.



“I am overwhelmed with remorse for the harm I've participated in and caused so many innocent people,” Singh told Kaplan before he was sentenced.“The two months before and the two months after the FTX collapse were the hardest of my life.”

Caroline Ellison, who ran Alameda Research, a hedge fund affiliated with FTX, was sentenced to two years in prison and FTX co-founder Gary Wang is due to be sentenced on Nov. 20. Former FTX Digital Markets chief Ryan Salame, who did not testify against Bankman-Fried, was sentenced to seven and a half years prison.



In a deal struck with federal prosecutors in February 2023, Singh pleaded guilty to a six count indictment, including fraud and campaign finance law violations, in the hope of receiving a lighter punishment.



Singh's attorneys sought to set him apart from Wang and Ellison, arguing he wasn't part of the conspiracy at the heart of the case. Singh first learned in September 2022 - two months before FTX imploded - that sister hedge fund Alameda Research had been drawing down on billions of dollars in customer funds.



His lawyer, Andrew Goldstein, tried to blame Bankman-Fried and Ellison for most of the steps that led to the FTX collapse.

“Those decisions were made by Sam Bankman-Fried with the necessary complicity and assistance of Caroline Ellison and they did it over a period of years,” he said.



But Singh said he spent a lot of time thinking about what he should have done differently.

“I alone bear responsibility for my actions and inactions,” Singh said.“So many other good people have suffered as a result of what I have done.”

Kaplan said that while the fraud was a“very, very serious crime,” he was“entirely persuaded” by Singh's testimony and by the arguments of the lawyers that“your involvement was much more limited than certainly Bankman-Fried and Ellison.”

