KPS Introduces New 3 Conductive High Density Polyethylene Double Wall Piping System

(NYSE: DOV ), announced the launch of its new 3" (110/90mm) conductive High Density Polyethylene (HDPE) double wall piping system. Created to meet customer demand, the system is engineered for medium to high flow applications on fueling forecourts, data centers and backup and primary generators including fill lines and other and vapor lines requiring the highest standards.

Certified to EN 14125, the new system consists of a 90mm primary containment pipe and a 110mm secondary containment pipe, providing an extra layer of protection and enabling interstitial monitoring. The zero-permeation design includes an EVOH layer and is designed for sensitive liquids like fuel and chemicals including petrol, diesel, biodiesel, ethanol blends, AdBlue, Jet-A1, alcohols, acids and other chemical products.

Like all KPS piping, the 3" system is engineered to reduce cost and build time. The complete range of fittings and components are electrofusion welded, with no butt welds needed, and supported by the KPS technical team through training and certification both in the classroom and on-site.

About KPS:

Since 1996, KPS has led the development of plastic petroleum/fuel pipe systems on or used in forecourts around the world with safe, reliable and installation-friendly piping. Today, the KPS Plastic Pipe System is sold and installed across Europe, the Middle East, Asia, China, South America and Africa to make sensitive fluids flow safely. KPS' double wall Polyethylene piping is a popular choice among forecourt installers and piping designers thanks to smart, lightweight and compact solutions that make piping design and installation easier than ever, providing a long-lasting solution that's liquid/water tight and corrosion-free.

Since 2013, KPS has been a part of OPW, a Dover company, allowing us to offer an unprecedented portfolio of complementary best-in-class products. For more information, visit the KPS website at .

About OPW Retail Fueling:

OPW Retail Fueling is Fueled By Excellence through innovations designed to enhance safety, reliability, efficiency and business performance for the retail-fueling industry. Specifically, OPW Retail Fueling makes aboveground and underground fuel-handling products for both conventional, vapor-recovery and clean-energy applications in the retail and commercial fuel markets. OPW Retail Fueling is part of OPW, a leading equipment manufacturer in the retail-fueling, clean-energy, fluid-handling and vehicle wash industries. OPW has manufacturing operations in North America, Europe, Latin America and Asia Pacific, with sales offices around the world. OPW is part of Dover Corporation. To learn more about how OPW Retail Fueling is Fueled By Excellence in each of its markets, please visit opwglobal .

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of over $7 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy & Fueling, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Climate & Sustainability Technologies. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 65 years, our team of over 24,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation .

