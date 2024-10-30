Bybit WSOT 2024 Final Showdown Livestream: Winners Took Home Grand Prizes, Insights From Top Traders, And 10,000 USDT In Airdrop

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bybit , the world's second-largest exchange by trading volume, gathered some 14,000 fans and participants of World Series of Trading (WSOT) 2024 for the thrilling final showdown livestream on Oct. 29.

As the much-anticipated finale of WSOT 2024 approaches, Bybit Co-Founder and CEO Ben Zhou revealed the lucky winner of a $300,000 luxury yacht in the WSOT Grand Draw, and live viewers got to share in a 10,000 USDT prize pool. The top-performing squad leaders and Ben also elaborated on the significant changes to the WSOT rules this year, explaining the rationale and sharing their insights on how they are leading their squads to victory, and how not to lose sleep during the hottest crypto trading competition of the year.

Highlights:



Winning strategies from the very best: Speakers from the very top of various WSOT Leaderboards kept no secret from the community. Squad leaders from across cultures shared their diverse views on the art of crypto trading, their hedging strategies and analytics tools that helped them dominate the leaderboards with jaw-dropping P/L performances. Many also shared their personal approaches to navigating volatility in daily trading vs. during the competition, their sense of responsibility and accomplishment as leaders of top squads, and their favorite new rules and features such as the three chances to reset their P/Ls and the ability to compete in different categories by capital size.

Perfect timing: The live grand draw revealed the winners of the most coveted prize in WSOT, including 6 around-the-world trip tickets, 3 Rolex watches and a yacht. The grand prize-a luxury yacht valued at $300,000, went to a member of one of the speakers' squad, who happened to be spending his time in the sunny Mediterranean. Spreading the joy: Throughout the livestream, the audience took airdrop breaks with over 2,000 active listeners partaking in the giveaways, and 10,000 USDT was shared among 100 lucky Bybit users.



The crypto trading competition of record has attracted close to 80,000 participants this year with its astounding 10,000,000 USDT total prize pool and add-on prizes. With one more day of competition to go, the livestream pushed WSOT 2024 participants to recalibrate their strategies, be inspired by master traders and race to unlock every remaining prize pool.

Ben joined in the virtual watch party in person to announce the winner of the ultimate prize of a luxury yacht in the Grand Draw.

“This year our slogan is to make WSOT fairer. We divided the categories into Heavyweight, Middleweight and Lightweight, and this year users can participate with their main account and also subaccounts,” Ben said, explaining some of the rules were meant to attract more serious traders. He also commented that the Leaderboard rankings had been shuffling because of wild movements in the markets in the past few days, alluding to high activity levels at the tail end of WSOT as the competition draws to a close on Oct. 31, 2024.

WSOT is crypto's longest-running and largest trading competition, championing excellence and sportsmanship. Year after year, it evolves to offer fairer, more inclusive, and more engaging opportunities for participants. Livestreaming has been central to WSOT 2024, celebrating its milestones and building community through real-time interaction.

The replay of the livestream is available: WSOT 2024 Final Showdown

