Invitation to the earnings Call of ZEAL Network SE - Quarterly Statement 9M/2024

Invitation to the Call of ZEAL Network SE - Quarterly Statement 9M/2024

30.10.2024 / 10:00 CET/CEST

Invitation to the Earnings Call of ZEAL Network SE

Publication of the Quarterly Statement 9M/2024 (Hamburg, 30 October 2024) Dr Helmut Becker (CEO) and Sebastian Bielski (CFO) invite all interested investors, analysts and journalists to the Earnings Call on the occasion of the publication of the Quarterly Statement 9M/2024 on



Wednesday, 6 November 2024, at 10:00 a.m. (CET)



In order to attend the call, please register before the conference at the following registration link: LINK



You can download both the presentation and the Quarterly Statement on the morning of the publication from our company website at the following link:





There you will also have the opportunity to access a recording of the Earnings Call during the course of the reporting day.



The conference language is English.



About ZEAL Network SE:

ZEAL Network SE is the leading German provider of lotteries on the internet. Through the portals LOTTO24

and Tipp24 of the subsidiary LOTTO24, the company brokers customers' tickets to the state lottery companies and to charity lottery operators. The product range includes LOTTO 6aus49, Spiel 77, Super 6, Eurojackpot, GlücksSpirale, lottery clubs, Keno, the Deutsche Fernsehlotterie, Scratch Games, the Deutsche Traumhauslotterie and freiheit+. Founded in Germany in 1999, ZEAL started out as a German lottery broker under the name Tipp24. In 2005, the company went public on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard) as one of the most successful IPOs in Germany at the time 2019, ZEAL took over LOTTO24 AG.



Contact:

Frank Hoffmann

Senior Investor Relations Manager

T: +49 (0)40 809036042

...





