Clorox Unlocks Organizational Resilience Through Ergs

(MENAFN- 3BL) Employee resource groups have been part of our Clorox ecosystem for nearly two decades. Now numbering more than a dozen with 5,000-plus members - over half our workforce! - ERGs have been an asset in not only supporting a work culture based on our shared values but also helping advance our business goals.

Against this backdrop we recently invited ERG leaders to attend our first-ever ERG Leadership Summit. Organized around the theme“Resilience: The Key to Thriving Teams,” the event was designed to educate and inspire future work that could help advance our IGNITE strategy and IDEA.

Here are some key takeaways from our time together that could be applicable to other organizations as well:

Remember to celebrate your leadership .

It's important to recognize the efforts of your ERG leaders. Their dedication is crucial to creating a supportive, inclusive workplace.

Take time to reflect on the past before strategizing for the future.

We reviewed our prior year's wins and opportunity areas. This gave us a more solid foundation to develop upcoming plans that will build an even stronger culture.

Develop a framework around your focus areas and use that as a guide to prioritize work.

Our framework - divided into the four pillars of culture, career, commerce, and community - helps us organize and prioritize the work of our ERGs. It provides valuable insights for our future initiatives to drive scale and impact.

Seek employee feedback .

By soliciting feedback from our teammates through surveys and analyzing the feedback, we were able to identify key themes and areas where ERGs could further enhance the employee experience.

Build community through teamwork .

One of the ways we can forge tighter bonds with others is by working together toward a common goal. So, consider planning a memorable group activity - such as a team sport, a cooking class, an escape room, or volunteering - that requires collaboration. Reinforcing the importance of mutual support will position you to better tackle future business priorities.

By applying these insights, we hope you, too, can tap the strength of your ERGs to foster a more resilient, inclusive culture in your own organization.

