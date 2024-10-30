Moehe Organizes Visual Arts Exhibition At Msheireb Museums

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The of Education and Higher Education (MOEHE), in partnership with Msheireb Museums, is gearing up for the 7th edition of the Visual Arts Creators under the theme, 'Art Reflecting the Shift Towards Sustainability.'

The exhibition will be held at the 'Bin Jelmod House' hall in Msheireb Museums during the period of Nov 4-30, 2024.

Supervised by the Visual Arts and Theater Department at the MOEHE, the exhibition aims to highlight the artistic works created by students and teachers on sustainability topics in innovative and artistic ways.

It will also explore the philosophy of sustainability in art and raise awareness among students and the community about sustainability issues, aligning with Qatar National Vision 2030.

The exhibition will feature public, international, and private school participation across primary, preparatory, and secondary levels.

It will include a special art symposium on Nov. 7 at the Ministry's theater, alongside several specialized art training workshops accompanying the exhibition.

A group of arts and education experts will participate in these workshops.