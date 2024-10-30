CSI, A CPC Company, Announces Appointment Of New Chief Executive Officer

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Component Sourcing International (CSI), a leading global sourcing and company acquired by CPC

in 2022, is pleased to announce the appointment of James "Jay" Glasscock

as its new Chief Executive Officer.

With more than 30 years of senior leadership experience in the and chain sectors, Glasscock brings a wealth of knowledge and a track record of driving growth and innovation. Prior to joining CSI, he held leadership positions at several manufacturing companies, including Sportgroup

and Tegra Global .

"We are thrilled to welcome Jay as the new CEO of CSI," said Donetta McLaughlin , Vice President, Finance and Administration. "His leadership, vision, and experience make him the ideal person to lead CSI into its next chapter of growth and success."

Glasscock stated, "I am honored to take on the role of CEO at CSI and excited to lead this incredible organization into the future. CSI has been in business for a long time and I look forward to connecting with new and existing customers, developing the existing talent within the organization, diversifying its supplier network and really scaling the organization to achieve its full potential."

"Jay is a proven leader with a clear vision and exceptional ability to drive operational excellence. We have great confidence in his ability to guide CSI toward an even stronger future," commented Andy Butler , Managing Director, CPC Management. "His leadership embodies CPC's Five Key Battles®

and our commitment to constant improvement."

About CSI

Founded in 1982 as Asia America Corporation, CSI has evolved into a world-class global sourcing and supply chain management leader. CSI is known for its unique and committed approach to quality management, for being an expert partner for international purchasing and product engineering, and for their ability to solve extremely complex customer challenges.

In addition to its Industrial portfolio, CSI also owns AllTech Pro branded products, which are sold to heavy construction original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and distributors, CSI Bathware, and Great Grabz branded products, which are sold to bathtub OEMs, general contractors, Division 10 and end users, and Earth's Natural Alternative branded products, which are sold throughout online e-commerce channels.

About CPC

CPC is a diversified holding company spanning a wide variety of industries. It is owned by large family offices and successful entrepreneurs that are collectively aligned around long-term decision making and wealth creation. It was formed from the merger of Curran Companies' and C3 Capital's management teams and seeks to buy one to two companies a year and invest $60 million to $120 million+ per company into control positions. CPC does not use enterprise leverage to fund acquisitions, instead focusing management teams to excel in the Five Key Battles®: People, Systems and Processes, Execution, Customer Intimacy, and Product Leadership. Prior to forming CPC, the management team invested in more than 100 businesses covering a wide variety of industries.

This document was prepared by CPC Management, LLC for the benefit and internal use of the party to whom it is directly addressed and delivered.

None of the materials, nor any content, may be altered in any way, transmitted to, copied, reproduced, or distributed in any format in whole or in part to any other party without the express written consent of the Manager, which manages CPC, LLC. This press release contains one or more endorsements of the services of CPC Management, LLC. CPC Management, LLC did not compensate anyone for these endorsements, nor do they receive any form of indirect compensation. The experience discussed may not be the experience of every portfolio company or investor.

This document does not constitute, or form part of, an offer to purchase or issue interests in or any security or investment product. Any such offer or solicitation will only be made pursuant to a Confidential Private Placement Memorandum (together with any supplements thereto, the "Memorandum") and the relevant subscription documents, which will be furnished to qualified investors on a confidential basis at their request for their consideration in connection with the offering.

Any decision by an investor to invest in the securities described herein should be made after a careful review of the Memorandum, the conduct of such investigations as an investor deems necessary or appropriate and after consultation with legal, accounting, tax, and other advisors in order to make an independent determination of the suitability and consequences of an investment in the securities.

SOURCE CPC Management, LLC

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED