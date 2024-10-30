Maplewood Senior Living And Harmonic Health Join Forces To Support Efforts To Improve Dementia Care Through CMS GUIDE Model

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Designed to support people living with dementia and their caregivers, this new partnership aims to improve quality of care for residents and their caregivers

WESTPORT, Conn., Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Leading national senior living provider, Maplewood Senior Living is proud to announce its partnership with Harmonic to participate in the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) Guiding an Improved Dementia Experience (GUIDE) Model. This innovative 8-year program is set to redefine dementia care by enhancing service and providing unparalleled support for both individuals living with dementia and their caregivers.

The GUIDE Model, launched on July 1, 2024, is part of a broader initiative by the Biden Administration to increase access to high-quality care for people living with dementia and support their caregivers. The GUIDE Model focuses on personalized care plans, improved care coordination, caregiver education, and access to specialized resources tailored to dementia patients' unique needs. It aims to enhance the quality of care and support for caregivers, ultimately helping to delay the progression of dementia and the need for long-term nursing home care. By participating in this program, Maplewood Senior Living reaffirms its commitment to innovation and excellence in senior care, particularly for those living with dementia.

"At Maplewood Senior Living, we are committed to providing the highest quality of care for our residents living with dementia," said Tino Popescu, Vice President of Clinical Services at Maplewood Senior Living. "Collaborating with Harmonic Health to participate in Medicare's GUIDE Model aligns perfectly with our mission to transform the lives of our residents and their families."

Participation in the GUIDE Model will bring several significant benefits to Maplewood residents and their families including enhanced, individual care plans and assessments for residents, access to specialized services and an overall improved quality of life, potentially delaying the need for long-term nursing home care. This partnership also represents an opportunity for Maplewood Senior Living caregivers to provide improved care delivery and exposure to cutting-edge dementia care techniques.

"We are excited to embark on this journey with Harmonic Health and CMS," Popescu added. "This partnership will enable us to provide an unprecedented level of care for our residents living with dementia and support for their families."

To learn more about how Maplewood Senior Living and Harmonic Health are transforming dementia care, visit our websites or contact us directly for more information on how this partnership will make a difference.

About Maplewood Senior Living

Maplewood Senior Living is known for its upscale senior living residences, offering a broad range of premier services, amenities and care to its residents. Based in Westport, CT, Maplewood Senior Living operates 16 senior living communities in Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York and Ohio. There is an Upper East Side location in Manhattan, NY, within the company's newest brand, Inspīr. This new, senior living offering was launched to provide a luxurious option for seniors looking to join a residential community in major metropolitan areas. A second Inspīr location is under development in Washington D.C.'s vibrant Dupont Circle neighborhood. For more information, please call 203-557-4777 or visit .

About Harmonic Health

Harmonic Health is an organization dedicated to providing world-class dementia care in accordance with the CMS GUIDE Model. Operating in 10 states and growing into an additional 25 states, Harmonic Health extends its Healthy Mind program by working with senior living residences and care facilities to serve adults living with dementia and their caregivers. Harmonic Health also works directly with patients in the community.

Media Contact:

Olivia Klein

[email protected]

SOURCE Maplewood Senior Living

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED