Black-Led Venture Capital Firm Launches $30M Fund To Empower Minority, Veteran, And Women-Led Startups

Dr. T.J. Breeden, Founder & Managing Partner

Fuze Fund aims to address funding disparities, equipping diverse founders with critical resources, strategic guidance, and access to a transformative ecosystem.

Fuze Fund, a Black-led venture capital firm, proudly unveils Fuze Venture Growth Fund I, LP-a $30 million Reg-D 506(c) fund dedicated to reshaping venture capital access by supporting underrepresented entrepreneurs, including veteran, minority, and women-led startups. Recently approved by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), this fund is designed to address structural funding disparities in venture capital, prioritizing investments in founders who have historically been sidelined. Currently in its subscription phase, Fuze Fund invites accredited investors to join this mission, contributing to a transformative ecosystem that delivers capital, mentorship, and strategic support to drive lasting growth and success.“At Fuze Fund, our purpose extends far beyond traditional venture investment-we're committed to building a future where groundbreaking ideas are not limited by barriers of race, gender, or background,” shares Dr. T.J. Breeden, Founder and Managing Partner of Fuze Fund.“We aim to be a catalyst for systemic change, backing the people and ideas that are set to redefine industries and inspire a new generation of leaders.”Building Fuze Fund: A Vision Rooted in LeadershipDr. Breeden's vision for Fuze Fund was deeply shaped by his work as founder of Emerging Entrepreneurs, Inc., a non-profit that empowers untapped startup communities, particularly veterans and minority entrepreneurs.“At Emerging Entrepreneurs, I saw firsthand the challenges minority and veteran founders faced when seeking crucial funding. This exposure revealed the need for an intentional shift in venture capital,” explains Dr. Breeden. The concept for Fuze Fund took shape during Dr. Breeden's MBA studies at Syracuse University, where a group capstone project inspired him to explore solutions to funding inequities, supported by insights from the university's Institute for Veterans and Military Families. Together with his doctoral studies at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, this experience became the foundation of Fuze Fund.Driving Change Through Intentional InvestmentThe statistics underscore Fuze Fund's purpose. In 2022, minority founders received only 1.1% of venture capital funding-a figure that fell below 1% in 2023. Through its $30 million initiative, Fuze Fund is addressing this imbalance by channeling resources into early-stage ventures across impactful sectors such as technology, education, and financial services.“For us, providing capital is just the beginning,” Dr. Breeden emphasizes.“Our focus is to create a comprehensive ecosystem where diverse founders have the guidance, resources, and partnerships they need to navigate and scale growth with confidence.”The firm's flagship fund, Fuze Venture Growth Fund I, prioritizes ventures with diverse leadership teams and disruptive business models across sectors like EdTech, AI, Robotics, Consumer Packaged Goods, and Fintech. The fund is also open to adjacent industries that leverage technology to drive market-ready innovation and transformative solutions.Enhanced Support Through Consulting ServicesTo extend its impact, Fuze Fund also offers consulting services tailored to the needs of institutional partners, startup communities, and founders. These services provide hands-on guidance with fund structuring, compliance, capital strategy, and ecosystem development.“Real, lasting impact requires a holistic approach,” Dr. Breeden shares.“Through our consulting services, we're helping founders chart a path to sustainable success with the tools and insights they need for long-term resilience.”About Dr. T.J. BreedenA recognized advocate for equitable entrepreneurship, Dr. T.J. Breeden has been honored by President Obama as a“Champion of Change” under the former administration's“Winning the Future” initiative. Dr. Breeden has received national recognition for his work in expanding economic access to minority and veteran founders, alongside accolades from the U.S. Small Business Administration and Black Enterprise. Recently, Dr. Breeden joined the U.S. Department of State's U.S. Speaker Program, where he collaborates with embassies and global leaders on essential topics such as social entrepreneurship and equitable venture investment. He is also an active member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc., ForbesBLK, and BLCK VC, where he contributes to movements that drive inclusivity within venture capital.Fuze Fund: Sparking a Movement for Inclusive InvestmentFuze Venture Growth Fund I is currently in its subscription phase, with plans to deploy capital once fully subscribed. The fund's broader goal is to empower underrepresented entrepreneurs with a robust support system that prioritizes inclusive investment and impact-driven growth.“We're building more than a venture fund; we're igniting a movement of meaningful investment and sustainable change,” says Dr. Breeden.“We welcome investors and founders alike to be part of a network committed to turning diversity into a powerful engine for innovation.”About Fuze FundFounded on the principles of equitable investment, Fuze Fund is a Black-led venture capital platform dedicated to providing underrepresented founders with capital, mentorship, and strategic resources. Committed to advancing diversity in entrepreneurship, Fuze Fund partners with minority, veteran, and women-led ventures across transformative sectors. For more information, visit .

