(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) To OMX Copenhagen

30 October 2024

Company Announcement No 14/2024

Change to the Board of Directors

Today, Ellen Dalsgaard Zdravkovic, member of the Board of Directors in the of Greenland has informed us, that she steps down from the Board of Directors as of today. The change happens because she takes on a new position in another institution.

Ellen Dalsgaard Zdravkovic has been a member of the Board of Directors in the Bank of Greenland since March 2021. Following the resignation, Chairman Gunnar í Liða states that:”Ellen Dalsgaard Zdravkovic has been a well-liked member of the Board of Directors and has made a great effort for the Bank of Greenland. I thank Ellen for her contribution and wish her the best of luck going forward”.

26 March 2025, on the Annual General Meeting, a new candidate to the Board of Directors will be recommended instead of Ellen Dalsgaard Zdravkovic. Until then, the Board of Directors in the Bank of Greenland will consist of 8 board members.

Please direct any questions to:

The Bank of Greenland

Martin Kviesgaard

Managing Director

Attachment

14.Ændring i bestyrelsen_UK