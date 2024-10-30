Change To The Board Of Directors
Date
10/30/2024 11:30:49 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) To nasdaq OMX Copenhagen
30 October 2024
Company Announcement No 14/2024
Change to the Board of Directors
Today, Ellen Dalsgaard Zdravkovic, member of the Board of Directors in the bank of Greenland has informed us, that she steps down from the Board of Directors as of today. The change happens because she takes on a new position in another financial institution.
Ellen Dalsgaard Zdravkovic has been a member of the Board of Directors in the Bank of Greenland since March 2021. Following the resignation, Chairman Gunnar í Liða states that:”Ellen Dalsgaard Zdravkovic has been a well-liked member of the Board of Directors and has made a great effort for the Bank of Greenland. I thank Ellen for her contribution and wish her the best of luck going forward”.
26 March 2025, on the Annual General Meeting, a new candidate to the Board of Directors will be recommended instead of Ellen Dalsgaard Zdravkovic. Until then, the Board of Directors in the Bank of Greenland will consist of 8 board members.
Please direct any questions to:
The Bank of Greenland
Martin Kviesgaard
Managing Director
Attachment
14.Ændring i bestyrelsen_UK
MENAFN30102024004107003653ID1108834304
